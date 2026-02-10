It starts when you do. 

Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
Last month, I wrote about the value of iteration – how real growth comes not from perfect planning, but from trying, failing, and adjusting as you go. That cycle – execute, evaluate, adapt – has become a cornerstone of how I approach nearly everything now: training, work, even writing these pieces. 

But all the iteration in the world doesn’t matter if you don’t start. 

This is now year two of my writing publicly about health, performance, and the gritty reality of self-improvement. And I still don’t feel entirely qualified or an expert. Some days I am a model of my own advice, other days I fall embarrassingly short. I’ve had races where I crushed my goals, and others where I didn’t even make it to the starting line. I’ve had streaks of discipline and long stretches of being stuck in my own head. 

What’s kept me moving – in life, in the pool, and on the trail – is the decision to keep starting. Again and again. 

The Myth of the Perfect Beginning 

Most of us wait. We wait for the ideal week, the right mood, the new gear, the better weather. We romanticize the beginning: the blank slate, the fresh journal, the New Year’s clean break. But beginnings are rarely perfect. They’re usually uncomfortable, foggy, uncertain. 

The truth is, the best time to plant a tree was twenty years ago. The second-best time is today. Not when things line up. Not when you’re motivated. Just today – with whatever you’ve got. 

Change doesn’t happen when conditions are perfect. Change happens when we act despite imperfect conditions. 

Alignment > Idealism 

I recently came across a post that put it simply: “It all starts with you.” That’s not a motivational poster. It’s a reality check. The decisions you make today – what you eat, how you move, who you spend time with, what you consume mentally and emotionally – those are compounding investments in your future self. 

You don’t need a grand overhaul. You just need to move in the direction of who you want to become. Not perfectly. Just consistently. Wash, rinse, repeat. 

And that movement creates alignment. You start to feel better. You get stronger. You begin to see the right people, the right ideas, the right energy showing up around you. It’s not magic. It’s momentum. 

Reflect and Reset: What Did You Learn Last Year? 

Before you write out your next set of goals or start chasing that big audacious resolution, take stock of the one(s) you made last January. What held? What faded? What surprised you? 

It’s not failure – it’s data. 

We tend to treat last year’s forgotten goals like broken promises, something to feel ashamed about. Don’t. They’re simply messages about where your priorities, capacity, and energy were. Some of those goals may still be alive. Some may need to be released. 

So reflect – not with judgment, but with curiosity. 

Then revise the plan. Course correct. Use that feedback loop. The goal isn’t to win January. The goal is to build a system that is still working in July. 

The Small Start Still Counts 

If you don’t know where to begin, begin small. A walk instead of a run. An honest conversation instead of bottling it up. A pause before you react. A healthy meal, even if the rest of the day isn’t perfect. 

That first step isn’t symbolic – it’s structural. It builds the foundation of every step that follows. 

So if you’re waiting for the perfect time – stop. It’s already here. 

It starts when you do. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 