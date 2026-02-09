Ernie Lewallen’s Eulogy by Shannon Strunk

It’s my honor to speak for Ernie. Debbie, thank you for asking me. I’m Shannon Strunk. Ernie and I shared life because we had similar businesses and developed a lifelong friendship that was based on our business beliefs and love for the industry.

As we gather here today to honor and celebrate his life, a remarkable individual who touched each of our hearts in profound ways – I have to say that it’s never easy to say goodbye, especially to someone as vibrant and dynamic as Ernie. We reflect on his journey, his passions, and the indelible mark he left on all of us.

Ernie was truly a force of nature and always on a mission. His ambition and drive were evident in everything he pursued. Whether it was his love and dedication to his family, APRO, TRIB, his pioneering spirit as the first RNR franchisee, or his dedication to photography, Ernie approached life with an energy that was nothing short of inspiring. He embraced challenges with enthusiasm and transformed them into opportunities for growth while encouraging those around him to do the same.

Ernie Lewallen (L) and Shannon Strunk (R) at the 2016 TRIB Summit & Expo Golf Outing.

Ernie really was a force to be reckoned with. As an example, when he was president of APRO, he wanted the convention held in Reno when Las Vegas was the norm. Ernie successfully convinced the board members, mostly one at a time, to hold it in Reno, Nevada. I clearly remember that convention. We usually started our conventions with a professional meeting, with the entire audience – normally 200–300 people – wanting to hear what the association had done. Sitting in the audience that year waiting for the professional meeting to begin, an elephant walked out on stage with Ernie riding it. You can’t imagine the audience’s shock and awe at having such an unusual start and seeing an elephant on stage. If you know Ernie, you know he did not do normal.

Ernie started his career in the rent-to-own industry in the early 1980s, working at Universal. Ernie understood the need for the transaction and saw the opportunity to build a career in it. He started his first business, United Household Rentals, in May of 1986, opening his first store in the Eastgate location. He continued by opening nine more stores, and then in 2004 he added to his empire by opening his first RNR store and shortly thereafter opened the second one. Next month will mark 40 years since UHR’s incorporation.

I was fortunate to have spent many years on the APRO board, the industry association, with Ernie. Ernie served the association as president in 1998–1999 and served in various other leadership positions throughout the years. He often took the less popular position on issues and fought for what he thought was right – not what was popular. Ernie had the ability to confront controversial issues and gather support to address them. He was a true legend in our industry, and we will feel his loss. He impacted every one of us in a strong, positive way.

TRIB, the rental industry buying group, was also an instrumental organization in Ernie’s career. He served as its president as well as in several other positions. Ernie influenced the organization’s buying structure and the power it offered its members.

Throughout his career, Ernie was not just a go-getter but a mentor and a friend. He fostered a deep sense of community, always connecting with others and sharing his knowledge. He had the unique ability to draw people in with his infectious passion for life and his commitment to excellence. He continued this to the end, whether it was through the lens of a camera or the responsibilities of his work.

Ernie Lewallen receives the Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013.

Ernie was recognized in both APRO and TRIB with many of their awards. At APRO, he was given the APRO Rental Dealer of the Year Award, the President’s Award of Excellence, and more recently, the Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year he was given the Steve Kruse Award of Honor. At TRIB, Ernie was given the Norm Slats Presidents Award in recognition and appreciation for his contributions to TRIB.

Ernie was a visionary, finding beauty in the ordinary and transforming his surroundings into a canvas filled with vibrant colors and stories. His photographs captured moments that many of us might have overlooked, forever preserving those fleeting seconds that made life so precious.

Ernie was always willing to give his time and energy to help anyone. He never shied away from a problem and aggressively attacked it with his colleagues. You could always count on Ernie to help right a wrong.

As we remember Ernie, let us celebrate the life he lived, the laughter, the lessons, and the love he shared with all of us. Let us hold on to the memories we cherish, which will forever remain etched in our hearts.

Ernie Lewallen (L) makes a grand entrance at the 1999 APRO show in Reno, Nevada.

Ernie is looking down from heaven and taking delight that we are honoring him. He cared more about the people in the room than anything else. I look forward to seeing Ernie again, even though I know he will have a list of the things I should have said and what I could have said better.

I can safely say that I knew I was a good friend of Ernie’s, and I am most fortunate to be able to look into my past and see Ernie’s mark in much of it. He was like a brother to me.

I always thought that we would have an opportunity with APRO or TRIB to do a true roast of some of the legends in the industry. As you all know, Ernie would have been an easy and great target for a roast – but that was part of who he was, and he would have loved it.

In the business world, Ernie wasn’t great at letting people know that he cared for and loved them, but he truly did. I was fortunate to be one of those people who actually knew.

In honoring Ernie, let us carry forward his legacy of ambition, creativity, and community. May we each strive to embody the spirit he so valiantly embraced in his own life.