Buddy’s Home Furnishings Announces New Ownership

APRO member BHF Operating Company, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, has entered a new ownership chapter following its acquisition by Skyline Investors. As part of the transaction, the company’s corporate name was changed from Buddy’s Newco, LLC to BHF Operating Company, LLC.

Buddy’s is the third-largest rent-to-own (RTO) franchisor in the United States, operating more than 220 locations across 18 states and Guam. The brand provides furniture, appliances, electronics, and home goods through rent-to-own and retail sales models, serving a resilient and underserved consumer segment.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Buddy’s,” said Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett. “Skyline brings a collaborative mindset that our franchisees and customers will feel immediately. Their flexible approach and ability to move quickly allowed them to structure a solution that worked for us when others couldn’t. We’re not just changing ownership; we’re gaining committed partners who understand our business, value our franchise network, and are ready to invest in our collective success.”

Skyline Investors brings prior experience in the rent-to-own space and has indicated a long-term, collaborative approach focused on strengthening operations, supporting franchisees, and driving sustainable growth. The firm has emphasized franchise health and operational improvements as key priorities under its ownership.

The transaction was structured alongside Standard Communities Co-Founders and Principals Jeffrey Jaeger and Scott Alter, whose expertise in affordable housing development and capital formation complements Buddy’s mission of serving families across the United States.

Buddy’s CEO Michael Bennett

“Our collaboration with Skyline on this deal reflects our confidence in their creative approach to investing,” said Jaeger. “By working together, we’re able to bring flexible capital solutions to businesses that strengthen the communities they serve. We look forward to this next phase for Buddy’s and its franchisees.”

Skyline’s leadership highlighted Buddy’s established brand and franchise network as key strengths, pointing to continued opportunities for expansion and operational enhancement.

“Buddy’s represents exactly the type of platform opportunity we’re built to support,” said Skyline Investors’ Founder and Managing Partner Kevin Tom. “With Buddy’s proven brand and strong franchise network, there’s a clear runway for growth. We’re excited to roll up our sleeves alongside the management team and franchisees to strengthen operations, support local owners with focus on their profitability, and invest in the next chapter of the business.”

Buddy’s was recently ranked among Entrepreneur’s Franchise Top 500 for 2025, marking its fifth consecutive appearance on the list. Under Skyline’s ownership, Buddy’s Home Furnishings will continue focusing on long-term growth, franchisee support, and service to communities nationwide.