Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

APRO Scholarship Star: Presely Youngblood

APRO Scholarship recipient Presley Youngblood holds up the hand sign for her school’s mascot, the Texas Christian University horned frogs. 

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures. 

Presley Youngblood of Brock, Texas – one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients – has never known life without rent-to-own. Her dad, Donny Youngblood, has been involved in the industry for more than 25 years, and currently serves as Senior Vice President for Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials. He also serves as a strong role model for his daughter. 

“Growing up in a home shaped by the RTO industry, I learned firsthand the power of perseverance, integrity, and clear communication,” Presley says. “My father’s career has demanded long hours, unwavering dedication, and the ability to handle high-stress situations with professionalism and grace. Watching him navigate this fast-paced, customer-focused world has taught me invaluable lessons that continue to shape both my academic journey and personal growth.” 

Presley is currently a freshman at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas, majoring in Fashion Merchandising and minoring in Painting – an ideal blend of her interest in the fashion industry and her passion for art. 

“I took some fashion classes, and discovered how much I love the creative side of the industry,” says Presley. “Over time, I determined that combining fashion and art into a single career would be both fulfilling and meaningful for me. I’m working toward becoming a fashion illustrator who designs clothing for larger fashion brands and companies.” 

Presley and her dad, Arona Senior VP Donny Youngblood, root for the home team at a TCU football game. 
Presley Youngblood displays her gift for illustration at her school’s Visual Arts Scholastic Exhibition. 
The Youngblood family (L to R): Donny, Presley, 14-year-old Judd, and mom Jennifer. 

In addition to her coursework, Presley puts her artistic talents to work creating and selling custom banners, paintings, and bible covers. In addition to helping support herself financially through her art, running her own small business is helping her grow in terms of time management, responsibility, and communication. 

“Effective communication is a cornerstone of success,” says Presley. “Listening to my father interact with employees and customers, I recognized how much tone, empathy, and clarity matter. And integrity – doing what’s right, even when no one is watching – always matters. How you treat people can determine not only your success, but your greater impact.” 

During high school, Presley served as Student Council President, National Honor Society Marketing Manager, and President of the National Art Honor Society. She was also a member of the golf team and a varsity cheerleader who helped lead her team to sixth place in the Texas State Championship. And, of course, her artwork was showcased during the Visual Arts Scholastic Exhibition. 

Presley represents her Texan roots for a day at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. 

At TCU, Presley is involved in the college ministry branch of her church, leads her own bible study, and is an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, where she serves as Banner Chair, creating banners and artwork for the group’s events and community projects. 

Clearly a natural leader, Presley continues to credit her dad and his career in RTO as a key inspiration. 

“Success is built through daily consistency, follow-through, and an unrelenting work ethic,” says Presley. “Whether I’m facing a tough assignment, balancing multiple responsibilities, or staying up late to study, I remind myself of the persistence my dad modeled for me. Challenges are inevitable, but giving up is not an option. 

“RTO has taught me what it means to work hard, act with integrity, and communicate with purpose, all while staying grounded and caring for others,” she concludes. “These values are the foundation of who I am and how I lead.” 

Presley’s scholarship was made possible in part through the generous support of the Central Rockies Rental Dealers Association and the Florida Rental Dealers Association.

APRO Scholarship applications are open through March 31, 2026 – just click here: https://www.rtohq.org/apply-for-apro-scholarship/. 

Presley’s is one of the dozens of positive stories that generous donations from the RTO community make happen each year. Click here to learn more and contribute to this invaluable industry effort. 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 