APRO Scholarship Star: Presely Youngblood

For more than 15 years, the APRO Charitable Foundation has annually provided scholarships to rent-to-own professionals and their families. APRO members have contributed generously to the APRO Scholarship Fund – awarding 570 scholarships totaling $1,276,250 to date – empowering students connected with RTO to pursue college degrees, technical credentials, and successful futures.

Presley Youngblood of Brock, Texas – one of the 47 deserving 2025 APRO Scholarship recipients – has never known life without rent-to-own. Her dad, Donny Youngblood, has been involved in the industry for more than 25 years, and currently serves as Senior Vice President for Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials. He also serves as a strong role model for his daughter.

“Growing up in a home shaped by the RTO industry, I learned firsthand the power of perseverance, integrity, and clear communication,” Presley says. “My father’s career has demanded long hours, unwavering dedication, and the ability to handle high-stress situations with professionalism and grace. Watching him navigate this fast-paced, customer-focused world has taught me invaluable lessons that continue to shape both my academic journey and personal growth.”

Presley is currently a freshman at Texas Christian University (TCU) in Fort Worth, Texas, majoring in Fashion Merchandising and minoring in Painting – an ideal blend of her interest in the fashion industry and her passion for art.

“I took some fashion classes, and discovered how much I love the creative side of the industry,” says Presley. “Over time, I determined that combining fashion and art into a single career would be both fulfilling and meaningful for me. I’m working toward becoming a fashion illustrator who designs clothing for larger fashion brands and companies.”

In addition to her coursework, Presley puts her artistic talents to work creating and selling custom banners, paintings, and bible covers. In addition to helping support herself financially through her art, running her own small business is helping her grow in terms of time management, responsibility, and communication.

“Effective communication is a cornerstone of success,” says Presley. “Listening to my father interact with employees and customers, I recognized how much tone, empathy, and clarity matter. And integrity – doing what’s right, even when no one is watching – always matters. How you treat people can determine not only your success, but your greater impact.”

During high school, Presley served as Student Council President, National Honor Society Marketing Manager, and President of the National Art Honor Society. She was also a member of the golf team and a varsity cheerleader who helped lead her team to sixth place in the Texas State Championship. And, of course, her artwork was showcased during the Visual Arts Scholastic Exhibition.

At TCU, Presley is involved in the college ministry branch of her church, leads her own bible study, and is an active member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority, where she serves as Banner Chair, creating banners and artwork for the group’s events and community projects.

Clearly a natural leader, Presley continues to credit her dad and his career in RTO as a key inspiration.

“Success is built through daily consistency, follow-through, and an unrelenting work ethic,” says Presley. “Whether I’m facing a tough assignment, balancing multiple responsibilities, or staying up late to study, I remind myself of the persistence my dad modeled for me. Challenges are inevitable, but giving up is not an option.

“RTO has taught me what it means to work hard, act with integrity, and communicate with purpose, all while staying grounded and caring for others,” she concludes. “These values are the foundation of who I am and how I lead.”

Presley’s scholarship was made possible in part through the generous support of the Central Rockies Rental Dealers Association and the Florida Rental Dealers Association.

