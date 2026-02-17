APRO Advocacy in Action: Lobbyist Strategy Call Recap

APRO leadership, state rental dealer association presidents, and lobbyists from across the country recently convened for the second annual strategic advocacy call focused on the evolving legislative landscape impacting the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. The discussion centered on sharing intelligence, aligning priorities, and strengthening coordination as states head into the 2026 legislative sessions.

A National Perspective

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman opened the call with a national update outlining what APRO is seeing and hearing across the country. His goal, he noted, is to ensure RTO lobbyists are equipped with the latest information and aligned in their messaging as legislative activity accelerates this year. He also reiterated the importance of state rental dealer association presidents and lobbyists effectively navigating today’s political environment.

Smitherman emphasized the need to strengthen the industry’s visibility online, pointing out that search engines frequently associate “RTO” with unrelated terms such as “Return to Office.” To address this, APRO is implementing a comprehensive strategy to better educate policymakers, stakeholders, and the public about the industry. This includes the publication of The RTO Revolution, a book designed to enhance the industry’s digital presence while highlighting its long-standing history and professionalism.

Lobbying firms then provided updates on their respective state landscapes, reporting that activity is “mostly quiet” as new sessions begin. However, they underscored the importance of local engagement and collaboration to proactively address challenges, if and when they arise. Key themes included:

Legislative priorities emerging in current sessions

Political dynamics influencing regulatory discussions

Broader economic and policy trends shaping lawmakers’ approaches

APRO’s legal team from Hudson Cook, LLP also shared updates on key legislative and regulatory developments affecting the RTO sector, including Texas Senate Bill 140 and federal regulations related to negative option marketing. The group discussed the emerging issue of “penny rounding” as pennies are phased out of circulation, along with practical considerations for managing rounding discrepancies in retail transactions.

The session concluded with plans for APRO’s Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., April 15-17, 2026, where members will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to continue educating policymakers about the benefits and value of the RTO industry.

Strengthening the Legislative Toolkit

Smitherman also highlighted several resources designed to equip members and lobbyists with practical tools to enhance advocacy efforts, including: Support for planning Legislative Days in 2026 to build stronger relationships with state lawmakers Updated industry one-pagers and state-specific materials outlining RTO regulations Expanded access to APRO’s Legal Hub and Advocacy Hub Continued monthly legislative updates and timely alerts as needed

Next Steps

APRO remains focused on proactive monitoring, coordinated advocacy, and providing members with the resources necessary to protect and advance the RTO industry. The work never stops – and neither does our commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

The group agreed to reconvene in February 2027 to continue discussions on advocacy efforts and legislative strategies following the conclusion of the 2026 sessions.