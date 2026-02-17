Association of Professional Rental Organizations (APRO)
APRO Advocacy in Action: Lobbyist Strategy Call Recap

APRO leadership, state rental dealer association presidents, and lobbyists from across the country recently convened for the second annual strategic advocacy call focused on the evolving legislative landscape impacting the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. The discussion centered on sharing intelligence, aligning priorities, and strengthening coordination as states head into the 2026 legislative sessions.

A National Perspective 

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman opened the call with a national update outlining what APRO is seeing and hearing across the country. His goal, he noted, is to ensure RTO lobbyists are equipped with the latest information and aligned in their messaging as legislative activity accelerates this year. He also reiterated the importance of state rental dealer association presidents and lobbyists effectively navigating today’s political environment. 

Smitherman emphasized the need to strengthen the industry’s visibility online, pointing out that search engines frequently associate “RTO” with unrelated terms such as “Return to Office.” To address this, APRO is implementing a comprehensive strategy to better educate policymakers, stakeholders, and the public about the industry. This includes the publication of The RTO Revolution, a book designed to enhance the industry’s digital presence while highlighting its long-standing history and professionalism. 

Lobbying firms then provided updates on their respective state landscapes, reporting that activity is “mostly quiet” as new sessions begin. However, they underscored the importance of local engagement and collaboration to proactively address challenges, if and when they arise. Key themes included: 

  • Legislative priorities emerging in current sessions 
  • Political dynamics influencing regulatory discussions 
  • Broader economic and policy trends shaping lawmakers’ approaches 

APRO’s legal team from Hudson Cook, LLP also shared updates on key legislative and regulatory developments affecting the RTO sector, including Texas Senate Bill 140 and federal regulations related to negative option marketing. The group discussed the emerging issue of “penny rounding” as pennies are phased out of circulation, along with practical considerations for managing rounding discrepancies in retail transactions. 

The session concluded with plans for APRO’s Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., April 15-17, 2026, where members will meet with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to continue educating policymakers about the benefits and value of the RTO industry. 

Strengthening the Legislative Toolkit 

Smitherman also highlighted several resources designed to equip members and lobbyists with practical tools to enhance advocacy efforts, including:

  • Support for planning Legislative Days in 2026 to build stronger relationships with state lawmakers 

Next Steps 

APRO remains focused on proactive monitoring, coordinated advocacy, and providing members with the resources necessary to protect and advance the RTO industry. The work never stops – and neither does our commitment to staying ahead of the curve. 

The group agreed to reconvene in February 2027 to continue discussions on advocacy efforts and legislative strategies following the conclusion of the 2026 sessions. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 