A Major Compliance Milestone for the RTO Industry

Introducing APRO’s New State-Specific RTO/LTO Model Lease Agreement Library

After years of discussion, analysis, and member feedback, APRO is proud to launch what may be the most significant compliance benefit we have ever offered our members: a comprehensive, state-specific Rent-to-Own / Lease-to-Own (RTO/LTO) Model Lease Agreement library, developed expressly for today’s regulatory, litigation, and enforcement environment.

Built by Experts. Designed for Today’s Reality.

APRO engaged Justin Hosie and Dailey Wilson, partners at Hudson Cook, LLP, one of the nation’s leading compliance law firms, to develop a library of lease agreements tailored to each state’s lease-to-own statute.

These are not generic templates pulled off a shelf. Each agreement is:

Updated for emerging changes to LTO laws

Adapted to provide clear, transparent disclosures for consumers to understand the agreement, obligations, and establish defined expectations

Aligned with the specific RTO statute in the applicable state

Structured to reflect modern arbitration and dispute-resolution requirements

Designed to withstand regulatory scrutiny and keep our members in compliance

In short, these agreements provide compliance for our members to operationalize today, meet our members’ needs, and better the RTO industry.

Why Updating Agreements Matters More Than Ever

Many operators understandably think about lease updates only when an RTO statute changes. But the reality is broader – and more consequential.

Even when RTO laws remain static, the legal environment around contracts is constantly evolving, including:

Core contract law standards governing disclosures, consent, and enforceability

Arbitration and dispute-resolution rules, which courts scrutinize closely

Marketing and advertising alignment, where inconsistencies between promotions and agreements can invite enforcement action

An agreement that was compliant five or ten years ago may now carry hidden risk – not because RTO changed, but because everything around it did.

This new model agreement gives members a professionally developed, statute-specific foundation that reflects current legal expectations across the full lifecycle of the transaction.

A Word from APRO Leadership

“This initiative represents exactly what APRO exists to do. We took one of the most complex, high-risk compliance challenges our members face and turned it into a shared, affordable, best-in-class solution. These agreements are modern, state-specific, and built for the realities our members operate in every day. I genuinely believe this is one of the strongest compliance benefits APRO has ever delivered and provides a stellar example of how APRO and our industry are advancing self-regulation.“

— Charles Smitherman, CEO, APRO

How Members Access the Agreements

APRO now maintains a full, up-to-date library of state-specific lease agreements. Member company customization may be necessary to align with company-specific needs. To facilitate this process, APRO members can access this benefit through a dedicated APRO link connecting them directly with Hudson Cook.

To finalize a state-specific agreement, members will enter into a limited attorney-client engagement with Hudson Cook at a heavily discounted and subsidized rate:

$250 per state

$375 for multiple states

This engagement allows Hudson Cook to counsel members about the model lease for the member’s operation and jurisdiction. In addition to the template, you will have the opportunity to engage Hudson Cook for ancillary disclosures to address compliance considerations beyond the model lease.*

Just as important, this structure ensures members receive the benefit of formal legal engagement and accountability and an agreement customized for your company, not just a static form.

Member Callout: Why This Benefit is Different

This is not a template download.

It is a legally grounded, state-specific agreement built to reflect:

Current RTO statutes

Clear, transparent disclosures for consumers

Evolving contract law standards

Modern arbitration and dispute-resolution requirements

Real-world enforcement and litigation risk

A Rising Tide for the Industry

This initiative reflects APRO’s mission in action: to promote and protect the rent-to-own industry.

By investing in shared compliance infrastructure, APRO is helping members:

Reduce legal risk

Increase consistency across the industry

Strengthen professionalism and credibility

Demonstrate leadership to regulators, courts, and consumers

*The template does not include the following: lease-cost summary, hang tags, ACH/card/payment authorization, telephone communication authorization (servicing and marketing), convenience fees for payment by card, telephone payment fees for payment by phone, privacy policy, authorization to obtain third-party/consumer report data, consumer reporting notices, permission to call references, disclosures related to special ancillary products/services such as clubs and extended warranties, renegotiation forms, and detailed company-specific terms regarding LDW. You will have the option to further engage Hudson Cook for assistance with these items.