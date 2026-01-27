Two RTO Franchises Named to Entrepreneur’s 2026 Franchise 500

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) is proud to spotlight two of its member brands that have been honored on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2026 Franchise 500® list – one of the most respected and widely followed rankings in the franchise industry. Both Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings and RNR Tire Express earned places on this year’s list, reflecting continued national recognition within the broader franchising landscape.

Now in its 47th year, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® stands as the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking, offering a broad snapshot of the modern franchise landscape. The annual list reflects both long-established brands and emerging concepts across more than 160 industry categories.

For the 2026 ranking, Entrepreneur collected and verified submissions from more than 1,300 franchise systems, each evaluated using a data-driven formula built on over 150 individual data points. Franchisors were assessed across five key pillars – costs and fees, support, size and growth, and brand strength – based on information provided through Franchise Disclosure Documents and detailed applications reviewed by Entrepreneur’s editorial team. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores earned placement on the 2026 list.

APRO congratulates Buddy’s Home Furnishings and RNR Tire Express on their continued national recognition in 2026.