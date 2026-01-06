RTO Legend Larry Carrico Takes the Mic 

Larry Carrico didn’t enter the rent-to-own industry with a grand plan or a long-term roadmap. His path unfolded through opportunity, responsibility, and a steady willingness to learn every corner of the business. As CEO of SKC Enterprises Inc., dba Rent One and RNR Midwest dba RNR Tire Express, Carrico’s career reflects a hands-on approach to leadership shaped by experience on the sales floor, in operations, and ultimately at the executive level. His story is grounded in the realities of the business and defined by a deep respect for the people who make it work.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

Learning the Business From the Ground Up

Carrico’s introduction to rent-to-own came through operational responsibility, not theory. Early in his career, he gained exposure to the day-to-day demands of running stores, managing teams, and serving customers whose needs often fell outside traditional retail models. Those early lessons shaped how he came to understand the industry – not as a transaction-based business, but as a service built on trust, consistency, and follow-through.

Working through multiple roles allowed Carrico to see how decisions at the top directly affect the people in the field. That perspective stayed with him as his responsibilities grew. Rather than distancing leadership from operations, he emphasized understanding store-level challenges and maintaining clear communication across teams. For Carrico, credibility as a leader was earned by knowing the business from the inside out.

RTO Legend Larry Carrico and a People-First Philosophy

Throughout his career, Carrico has returned to one central principle: people drive results. He credits much of Rent One’s growth to hiring the right individuals, developing them intentionally, and giving them the tools to succeed. Leadership, in his view, is less about control and more about support.

Carrico speaks openly about the importance of culture, particularly in an industry that depends on long-term customer relationships. He believes employees who feel respected and empowered are better equipped to serve customers with empathy and professionalism. That philosophy informed how he approached expansion, management structure, and internal communication as the company evolved.

His leadership style also reflects a belief in accountability paired with opportunity. Carrico emphasizes setting clear expectations while allowing room for learning and growth. Mistakes, when handled correctly, become teaching moments rather than setbacks.

Growth, Change, and Staying Grounded

As Rent One expanded, Carrico faced the challenge familiar to many industry leaders: how to scale without losing the values that built the business. Growth brought complexity, but he remained focused on consistency – in customer experience, operational standards, and leadership approach.

Carrico highlights the importance of adapting to change while staying rooted in what works. Whether responding to shifts in the marketplace or internal organizational needs, he approached decisions thoughtfully, balancing innovation with practicality. His experience reinforced that growth for growth’s sake is not the goal; sustainable success comes from disciplined strategy and aligned teams.

He also acknowledges the role of industry collaboration and shared learning. Carrico’s involvement with industry peers helped shape his understanding of broader trends and reinforced the value of engagement beyond individual companies. Listening, exchanging ideas, and supporting collective progress became part of his leadership rhythm.

A Legacy Built on Steady Leadership

When reflecting on his career, Carrico measures success less by titles and more by outcomes – strong teams, stable operations, and people who advanced because they were given opportunity. He takes pride in seeing others grow into leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to the business.

RTO Legend Larry Carrico’s story is one of consistency and impact. His legacy is reflected in the culture he helped cultivate and the leaders who followed his example. In an industry often defined by rapid change, his steady approach serves as a reminder that long-term success is built one decision, one relationship, and one team at a time.

