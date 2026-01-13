RTO Legend Kevin Quinn Takes the Mic

RTO Legend Kevin Quinn entered the rent-to-own (RTO) industry while it was still evolving, at a time when experience was earned through trial rather than templates. What began as an unexpected opportunity grew into a decades-long career marked by leadership during moments that tested both individual operators and the industry as a whole. Through his involvement at the store level and later in industry advocacy, Quinn became a steady presence during some of rent-to-own’s most defining years.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry and helped transform it from a business model into a lasting movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that shaped rent-to-own and carries their legacy forward for future generations.

From First Store to Quality Rentals

Quinn entered the RTO business in 1981 after his brother, a CPA, introduced him to two operators running an early rent-to-own company in Washington state. At just 24 years old, Quinn left car sales behind, learned the business from the ground up, and opened his first store in 1982. At the time, rent-to-own was still taking shape, with limited product categories and little understanding from banks or vendors, and operators had no access to traditional bank loans.

In May of 1988, Quinn and several fellow franchisees faced a defining moment when their franchisor pursued a sale to Rent-A-Center. Rather than follow that path, Quinn helped lead a breakaway effort that resulted in the creation of Quality Rentals. As co-founder and president of the new franchisor group, he worked to unify six independent owners under a shared corporate structure that allowed them to survive and grow in an industry that still lacked traditional bank financing.

That model depended on close collaboration among owners and a willingness to accept shared financial risk. Owners cross-guaranteed financing, negotiated collectively with lenders, and built a structure that gave them buying power and credibility at a time when rent-to-own operators were often viewed with skepticism.

RTO Legend Kevin Quinn and APRO Leadership

Quinn’s involvement with APRO began early in his career and extended across more than a decade of board service. Over two separate tenures spanning ten years, he served in multiple leadership roles, including President of APRO from 1993 to 1995, remaining closely involved as the organization navigated some of the most challenging periods in the industry’s history. His long-standing presence on the board reflected both continuity and trust at a time when steady leadership was essential.

Almost immediately after agreeing to become APRO Board President, Quinn found himself at the center of a multi-front battle. Congressional hearings led by Henry B. Gonzalez placed rent-to-own under intense scrutiny, while the Internal Revenue Service sought to classify rent-to-own agreements as disguised credit sales rather than leases. Either effort could have crippled the industry. Together, they threatened its existence.

Under Quinn’s presidency, APRO responded with coordinated strategy. The organization convened industry leaders, hired national lobbying and public relations firms, and retained high-powered legal counsel. At the same time, Quinn helped rally dealers to stay engaged, fund legal defenses, and communicate with customers and lawmakers about the true nature of rent-to-own.

The outcome was a landmark victory. The IRS ultimately issued a ruling affirming rent-to-own agreements as leases and allowing inventory depreciation – a decision Quinn has described as essential to the industry’s survival.

Advocacy, Family, and Stepping Away

Throughout his career, Quinn credits his wife as a constant partner in every major decision. From opening their first store with an infant at home to navigating industry-wide crises, he describes her support as foundational. That partnership continued as the business evolved and eventually exited traditional rent-to-own operations.

After selling their rent-to-own stores in 2013, Quinn and his wife stepped away from day-to-day operations. Their connection to the industry, however, continued through family. Their daughters now operate an RNR Tire Express store – a business the sisters rebuilt and grew after taking it over. Quinn speaks with pride about watching the next generation take ownership of the business model and make their own mark.

His career also included industry education initiatives, philanthropy, and decades-long friendships forged through advocacy battles and shared purpose. Those relationships, Quinn notes, are among the most lasting outcomes of his time in rent-to-own.

A Legacy Woven into the Industry

Looking back, Quinn sees rent-to-own not simply as a business, but as a community shaped by collaboration and generational continuity. From early skepticism to national recognition, he witnessed – and helped drive – the industry’s evolution.

For RTO Legend Kevin Quinn, the story is not about a single role or title, but about showing up when the industry needed leadership most and helping build something that endured.

