Q1 State Presidents’ Meetup: Smarter Data, New Tools, and a Busy Year Ahead 

Ten state RDA presidents joined the virtual Q1 State Presidents’ Meetup, ready for a healthy discussion about the busy year ahead. With a packed agenda and lots of fresh ideas, the group was reminded that the RTO industry does not believe in easing gently into January.

Industry Health Survey Revamp

APRO Vice President Jen Troke welcomed David Goldman, CEO of Ideal Software Systems, who shared an exciting update on a new approach to APRO’s annual Industry Health Survey. The goal is simple but powerful: reduce the reporting burden on dealers while improving the quality and consistency of industry data. By using pooled data from existing RTO IT platforms (VersiRent and High Touch), users will soon be able to generate a new report in their system that automatically calculates many required data fields. The result will be more consistent reporting across dealers and a more comprehensive snapshot of industry health. Additional instructions and details on this streamlined process will be rolling out in the coming weeks for all dealers.

Goldman also highlighted several new Ideal tools designed to make life easier and sales stronger, including an AI-powered toolset to source images and build marketing campaigns; digital customer onboarding with paperless transactions and e-signatures; expanded SMS and MMS messaging for customer communication; and the rollout of IdealPay for more efficient credit card processing.

Rental Dealer Association Updates

APRO Director of Finance Tulisha Wendele shared a financial update, noting that fourth-quarter financial statements and annual dues invoices will be sent out soon for state association members. Troke shared the completed and updated state RDA web pages and reminded the group that APRO stands ready to build and launch all of the state webpages. Current information can be found here: State Associations & Leadership

Education Update: “Intro to RTO” Course Is Live

Troke reminded everyone about the “Intro to RTO” course developed by APRO’s Engagement Education Committee. This course offers a broad, practical overview of the rent-to-own industry and is now live and available for all to use. APRO offers a SCORM-compliant version that can be embedded into learning management systems with quarterly usage data requested in return. All dealers are encouraged to make this course part of their onboarding and orientation process. Additional courses are currently being refreshed and are expected to be available by mid-year including:

Rental Delivery and Safety

Account Management in RTO

Customer Satisfaction in RTO

Communicating with Your Customer and Company

Legislative Conference and Advocacy Updates

Troke reminded all about the APRO’s upcoming Legislative Conference, April 15-17, 2026, with all details, including the schedule and registration, available on the APRO website. Applications for the first ever LegCon Advocacy Partners are due by January 30, 2026. This is a one-time opportunity to send an additional qualified rent-to-own professional to Washington, D.C., to encourage broad industry representation on Capitol Hill and educate legislators about the critical economic impact RTO businesses have on local communities. Troke also offered a sincere thank-you to all who are sponsoring fellows and are attending LegCon – as their commitment to advocacy keeps the industry moving forward.

Other Key Updates

Troke thanked presidents for confirming their annual scholarship commitments and for their continued generosity. Scholarship applications for the 2026–2027 cycle will open on February 2, 2026, and will be available here: Apply for APRO Scholarship.

State associations were also encouraged to share their planned dates for annual meetings and shows so they can be added to the APRO industry calendar.

To close things out, Troke asked state presidents to think about their goals for the year ahead. Common themes emerged around member growth, member engagement, financial stability, and advocacy. New year, new goals – and plenty of opportunities to make them happen.