Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Q1 State Presidents’ Meetup: Smarter Data, New Tools, and a Busy Year Ahead 

Ten state RDA presidents joined the virtual Q1 State Presidents’ Meetup, ready for a healthy discussion about the busy year ahead. With a packed agenda and lots of fresh ideas, the group was reminded that the RTO industry does not believe in easing gently into January. 

Industry Health Survey Revamp 

APRO Vice President Jen Troke welcomed David Goldman, CEO of Ideal Software Systems, who shared an exciting update on a new approach to APRO’s annual Industry Health Survey. The goal is simple but powerful: reduce the reporting burden on dealers while improving the quality and consistency of industry data. By using pooled data from existing RTO IT platforms (VersiRent and High Touch), users will soon be able to generate a new report in their system that automatically calculates many required data fields. The result will be more consistent reporting across dealers and a more comprehensive snapshot of industry health. Additional instructions and details on this streamlined process will be rolling out in the coming weeks for all dealers. 

Goldman also highlighted several new Ideal tools designed to make life easier and sales stronger, including an AI-powered toolset to source images and build marketing campaigns; digital customer onboarding with paperless transactions and e-signatures; expanded SMS and MMS messaging for customer communication; and the rollout of IdealPay for more efficient credit card processing. 

Rental Dealer Association Updates 

APRO Director of Finance Tulisha Wendele shared a financial update, noting that fourth-quarter financial statements and annual dues invoices will be sent out soon for state association members. Troke shared the completed and updated state RDA web pages and reminded the group that APRO stands ready to build and launch all of the state webpages. Current information can be found here: State Associations & Leadership 

Education Update: “Intro to RTO” Course Is Live 

Troke reminded everyone about the Intro to RTO course developed by APRO’s Engagement Education Committee. This course offers a broad, practical overview of the rent-to-own industry and is now live and available for all to use. APRO offers a SCORM-compliant version that can be embedded into learning management systems with quarterly usage data requested in return. All dealers are encouraged to make this course part of their onboarding and orientation process. Additional courses are currently being refreshed and are expected to be available by mid-year including: 

  • Rental Delivery and Safety 
  • Account Management in RTO 
  • Customer Satisfaction in RTO 
  • Communicating with Your Customer and Company 

Legislative Conference and Advocacy Updates 

Troke reminded all about the APRO’s upcoming Legislative Conference, April 15-17, 2026, with all details, including the schedule and registration, available on the APRO website. Applications for the first ever LegCon Advocacy Partners are due by January 30, 2026. This is a one-time opportunity to send an additional qualified rent-to-own professional to Washington, D.C., to encourage broad industry representation on Capitol Hill and educate legislators about the critical economic impact RTO businesses have on local communities. Troke also offered a sincere thank-you to all who are sponsoring fellows and are attending LegCon – as their commitment to advocacy keeps the industry moving forward.  

Other Key Updates 

Troke thanked presidents for confirming their annual scholarship commitments and for their continued generosity. Scholarship applications for the 2026–2027 cycle will open on February 2, 2026, and will be available here: Apply for APRO Scholarship

State associations were also encouraged to share their planned dates for annual meetings and shows so they can be added to the APRO industry calendar.  

To close things out, Troke asked state presidents to think about their goals for the year ahead. Common themes emerged around member growth, member engagement, financial stability, and advocacy. New year, new goals – and plenty of opportunities to make them happen. 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 