Premier’s 2026 Convention Brought the Heat to San Antonio 

Group photo from The Premier Companies’ 22nd annual National Convention.

Premier Companies gathered in San Antonio, Texas, for the 2026 Premier Convention at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel and Spa. The annual event celebrated company and franchisee achievements while outlining Premier’s vision for 2026 and beyond.

Recognition began almost immediately at the Welcome Reception, where Dan Whitsell of Whitsell & Co. was named Vendor of the Year – an honor voted on by Premier franchisees. Whitsell was recognized for its continued partnership and service, with JP McCarthy accepting the award on the company’s behalf.

The convention officially kicked off with President & CEO Trooper Earle delivering the State of the Company address, emphasizing Premier’s long-range focus and commitment to supporting franchisee success at the store level.

“The success of our company directly correlates to the success of each individual store,” Earle said, highlighting ongoing investments in staffing and infrastructure. He also introduced a new initiative – the Premier Franchisee in Training (FIT) Program – designed to support future ownership and leadership development. His message reinforced Premier’s commitment to long-term growth, strong locations, and smooth transitions.

Chief Operating Officer Ashley Emerson followed with an overview of “what success looks like” and Premier’s 2026 priorities, including improving operations and expanding education. Drawing on insights gained during her first year of listening and learning from franchisees, Emerson emphasized the importance of two-way communication. She encouraged franchisees to speak up and stay engaged, noting that she is “leaning in, here for the long haul, and in your corner ready for 2026.”

Charles Smitherman (L) and Bill Scripa (R) at the Welcome Reception.
Smiles, props, and a whole lot of Premier pride. The Premier Home Office team brought the fun to the Photo Booth!
Mike Lewis (L) and Trooper Earle (R) exchanging high fives after a friendly ball game.

Owner’s Advisory Committee (OAC) Chair Bill Scripa shared updates on the committee’s work, emphasizing how collaboration has driven meaningful, positive change. He thanked outgoing OAC member Wally Landmasser for his time, leadership, and dedication, and discussed plans for new subcommittees focused on key initiatives such as website development and other system needs.

Vice President of Operations Mike Lewis spoke on the importance of goal-setting and accountability, reminding attendees that “You must have goals to be truly happy.” He encouraged colleagues to take on difficult challenges and establish reward pathways, explaining that “the dopamine rush will keep you motivated.”

Corporate team member Ashley Braxton was highlighted as an example of effective goal achievement. Braxton, who always dreamed of becoming a stand-up comedian, delighted the audience with a lighthearted comedy set, joking about collections and the many excuses she has heard over the years. She quipped, “Do you think I’m more gullible than a fifth grader?”

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman shared several exciting initiatives planned for 2026, along with updates on ongoing legislative efforts in New York and Wisconsin. He highlighted APRO’s new member benefit in collaboration with Hudson Cook: access to a multi-state lease agreement library featuring updated, state-specific agreements customizable for individual companies.

Smitherman also introduced several new resources, including the upcoming APRO Community – an online platform for member communication; EdBot, an AI-powered chatbot designed to help users quickly find information on the APRO website; and an “Intro to RTO” course aimed at providing fast onboarding for new rent-to-own employees.

Premier team welcoming Wally Landmesser to the Awards Banquet.
Mike Price, from Nav-Air scoring a touchdown during the Rodeo Olympics.
Trooper Earle (R) presents Bill Scripa (L) with the Franchisee of the Year award.

Smitherman also noted activities tied to APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, including the forthcoming book The Rent to Own Revolution, co-authored with Ryan Krass. He announced APRO’s official name change to the Association of Professional Rental Organizations and shared details on upcoming events, including the Legislative Conference (April 15-17 in Washington, D.C.) and RTO World (August 24-27 in West Palm Beach, Florida).

The convention also featured some old-fashioned fun with the first-ever “Rodeo Olympics,” where attendees competed, laughed, and cheered until their sides hurt.

The event concluded with the Awards Banquet, where Industry Service Awards were presented by Jen Troke. The evening’s top honor went to Bill Scripa, who was named Franchisee of the Year for his leadership, commitment, and contributions to the Premier system. The Premier team then departed for Cabo to celebrate another successful year of growth and collaboration – and many more to come.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 