Premier’s 2026 Convention Brought the Heat to San Antonio 

Premier Companies gathered in San Antonio, Texas, for the 2026 Premier Convention at the Plaza San Antonio Hotel and Spa. The annual event celebrated company and franchisee achievements while outlining Premier’s vision for 2026 and beyond.

Recognition began almost immediately at the Welcome Reception, where Dan Whitsell of Whitsell & Co. was named Vendor of the Year – an honor voted on by Premier franchisees. Whitsell was recognized for its continued partnership and service, with JP McCarthy accepting the award on the company’s behalf.

The convention officially kicked off with President & CEO Trooper Earle delivering the State of the Company address, emphasizing Premier’s long-range focus and commitment to supporting franchisee success at the store level.

“The success of our company directly correlates to the success of each individual store,” Earle said, highlighting ongoing investments in staffing and infrastructure. He also introduced a new initiative – the Premier Franchisee in Training (FIT) Program – designed to support future ownership and leadership development. His message reinforced Premier’s commitment to long-term growth, strong locations, and smooth transitions.

Chief Operating Officer Ashley Emerson followed with an overview of “what success looks like” and Premier’s 2026 priorities, including improving operations and expanding education. Drawing on insights gained during her first year of listening and learning from franchisees, Emerson emphasized the importance of two-way communication. She encouraged franchisees to speak up and stay engaged, noting that she is “leaning in, here for the long haul, and in your corner ready for 2026.”

Owner’s Advisory Committee (OAC) Chair Bill Scripa shared updates on the committee’s work, emphasizing how collaboration has driven meaningful, positive change. He thanked outgoing OAC member Wally Landmasser for his time, leadership, and dedication, and discussed plans for new subcommittees focused on key initiatives such as website development and other system needs.

Vice President of Operations Mike Lewis spoke on the importance of goal-setting and accountability, reminding attendees that “You must have goals to be truly happy.” He encouraged colleagues to take on difficult challenges and establish reward pathways, explaining that “the dopamine rush will keep you motivated.”

Corporate team member Ashley Braxton was highlighted as an example of effective goal achievement. Braxton, who always dreamed of becoming a stand-up comedian, delighted the audience with a lighthearted comedy set, joking about collections and the many excuses she has heard over the years. She quipped, “Do you think I’m more gullible than a fifth grader?”

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman shared several exciting initiatives planned for 2026, along with updates on ongoing legislative efforts in New York and Wisconsin. He highlighted APRO’s new member benefit in collaboration with Hudson Cook: access to a multi-state lease agreement library featuring updated, state-specific agreements customizable for individual companies.

Smitherman also introduced several new resources, including the upcoming APRO Community – an online platform for member communication; EdBot, an AI-powered chatbot designed to help users quickly find information on the APRO website; and an “Intro to RTO” course aimed at providing fast onboarding for new rent-to-own employees.

Smitherman also noted activities tied to APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, including the forthcoming book The Rent to Own Revolution, co-authored with Ryan Krass. He announced APRO’s official name change to the Association of Professional Rental Organizations and shared details on upcoming events, including the Legislative Conference (April 15-17 in Washington, D.C.) and RTO World (August 24-27 in West Palm Beach, Florida).

The convention also featured some old-fashioned fun with the first-ever “Rodeo Olympics,” where attendees competed, laughed, and cheered until their sides hurt.

The event concluded with the Awards Banquet, where Industry Service Awards were presented by Jen Troke. The evening’s top honor went to Bill Scripa, who was named Franchisee of the Year for his leadership, commitment, and contributions to the Premier system. The Premier team then departed for Cabo to celebrate another successful year of growth and collaboration – and many more to come.