New Year: Starting Again, on Purpose 

January looks different this year. Not just because of new races or new goals – but because this marks the second year I’ve been writing these articles.

What started as a personal check-in has become something more: a way to sort through my own journey, share some slivers of wisdom, and connect with others trying to move their bodies and minds toward something better.

I’ve done some cool things and enjoyed some incredible, life-changing experiences throughout my own journey. I’ve also made mistakes, skipped workouts, lined up for races I didn’t finish, and backed out of others I probably should have. I don’t write these because I’m an expert. Far from it. I am good at some things, but more of a scientist, experimenting to try new things and see what works. I write them because I’m still learning. Still showing up.

And that, I think, is the point.

Iteration Over Perfection

Most people set goals in January. That’s great. Goals are good. But goals without iteration are just wishful thinking.

You don’t set and forget. You set, test, trip, recalibrate, and go again. That’s the cycle. That’s the loop I’ve learned to live inside:

Execute → Evaluate → Adjust → Repeat

This loop applies to everything. Endurance training. Work. Wellness. Relationships.

The real trick isn’t getting it right the first time. It’s staying in the game long enough to get better while keeping your eyes open to change, react, and evolve.

Not a Straight Line – But a Feedback Loop

We love stories of linear progress. Start weak, grind hard, finish strong. But real growth isn’t like that. It’s messier. It looks like:

A few weeks of momentum

A crash from overtraining or burnout

A reset or step backwards that feels like failure

A quiet rebuild or new step forward

A new insight

A second wind

That cycle doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong. It means you’re paying attention… and adapting.

Some of my best runs came after I nearly quit. Some of my clearest insights came from races I didn’t finish. The feedback loop is always playing – if you’re willing to listen, assess, and keep going.

DNFs, DNSs, and the Power of Choice

I’ve had DNFs (Did Not Finish). I’ve had DNSs (Did Not Start). And I’ve had a few DNLs (Did Not Learn), which are maybe the most dangerous and useless of all.

Choosing not to finish a race or goal can feel like failure – until you realize it’s actually a strategy. Listening to your body isn’t weakness. Pulling out before injury or collapse isn’t giving up.

It’s a choice. And every choice teaches you something that can be operationalized and put into action. That’s the long game.

Small Decisions, Big Future

Here’s what I’ve learned most of all: The decisions we make today are shaping who we’ll be five years from now.

What we eat and drink

What time we go to bed

The people we spend our weekends with

The books we read – or don’t

The way we speak to ourselves when nobody’s listening

We don’t always notice it in the moment. But compounded over time, these choices define our trajectory. They form the system we live inside. And systems always beat goals.

Challenge for January: Look Back to Move Forward, Build Your Loop

Before you map out 2026 goals or launch into another “new you” plan, pause and take inventory. What did you set out to do last January? What stuck? What quietly faded? Maybe you crushed a few targets – or maybe life reshuffled your priorities. That’s not failure. That’s data. Those outcomes are signals, not verdicts. Now is the time to look at them with curiosity, not judgment. What choices helped you feel stronger, clearer, more yourself? Which habits got traction – and which ones weren’t worth chasing after all? Reflecting on last year isn’t about reliving regret. It’s about mining wisdom and carrying it forward with intention. That’s how you turn experience into strategy.

This month, instead of launching a whole new you, try tuning into the version that’s already trying.

Run the loop:

Execute — Do what you planned. Or don’t. But notice.

Evaluate — What worked? What needs to change?

Adjust — Make a small change. Just one.

Repeat — Don’t restart. Just keep going.

One loop leads to another. And soon, it’s not a resolution. It’s a way of life.