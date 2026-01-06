Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
New Year: Starting Again, on Purpose 

January looks different this year. Not just because of new races or new goals – but because this marks the second year I’ve been writing these articles. 

What started as a personal check-in has become something more: a way to sort through my own journey, share some slivers of wisdom, and connect with others trying to move their bodies and minds toward something better. 

I’ve done some cool things and enjoyed some incredible, life-changing experiences throughout my own journey. I’ve also made mistakes, skipped workouts, lined up for races I didn’t finish, and backed out of others I probably should have. I don’t write these because I’m an expert. Far from it. I am good at some things, but more of a scientist, experimenting to try new things and see what works.  I write them because I’m still learning. Still showing up. 

And that, I think, is the point. 

Iteration Over Perfection 

Most people set goals in January. That’s great. Goals are good. But goals without iteration are just wishful thinking. 

You don’t set and forget. You set, test, trip, recalibrate, and go again. That’s the cycle. That’s the loop I’ve learned to live inside: 

Execute → Evaluate → Adjust → Repeat 

This loop applies to everything. Endurance training. Work. Wellness. Relationships. 

The real trick isn’t getting it right the first time. It’s staying in the game long enough to get better while keeping your eyes open to change, react, and evolve. 

Not a Straight Line – But a Feedback Loop 

We love stories of linear progress. Start weak, grind hard, finish strong. But real growth isn’t like that. It’s messier. It looks like: 

  • A few weeks of momentum 
  • A crash from overtraining or burnout 
  • A reset or step backwards that feels like failure 
  • A quiet rebuild or new step forward
  • A new insight 
  • A second wind 

That cycle doesn’t mean you’re doing it wrong. It means you’re paying attention… and adapting. 

Some of my best runs came after I nearly quit. Some of my clearest insights came from races I didn’t finish. The feedback loop is always playing – if you’re willing to listen, assess, and keep going. 

DNFs, DNSs, and the Power of Choice 

I’ve had DNFs (Did Not Finish). I’ve had DNSs (Did Not Start). And I’ve had a few DNLs (Did Not Learn), which are maybe the most dangerous and useless of all. 

Choosing not to finish a race or goal can feel like failure – until you realize it’s actually a strategy. Listening to your body isn’t weakness. Pulling out before injury or collapse isn’t giving up. 

It’s a choice. And every choice teaches you something that can be operationalized and put into action. That’s the long game. 

Small Decisions, Big Future 

Here’s what I’ve learned most of all: The decisions we make today are shaping who we’ll be five years from now. 

  • What we eat and drink
  • What time we go to bed
  • The people we spend our weekends with
  • The books we read – or don’t
  • The way we speak to ourselves when nobody’s listening

We don’t always notice it in the moment. But compounded over time, these choices define our trajectory. They form the system we live inside. And systems always beat goals. 

Challenge for January: Look Back to Move Forward, Build Your Loop 

Before you map out 2026 goals or launch into another “new you” plan, pause and take inventory. What did you set out to do last January? What stuck? What quietly faded? Maybe you crushed a few targets – or maybe life reshuffled your priorities. That’s not failure. That’s data. Those outcomes are signals, not verdicts. Now is the time to look at them with curiosity, not judgment. What choices helped you feel stronger, clearer, more yourself? Which habits got traction – and which ones weren’t worth chasing after all? Reflecting on last year isn’t about reliving regret. It’s about mining wisdom and carrying it forward with intention. That’s how you turn experience into strategy. 

This month, instead of launching a whole new you, try tuning into the version that’s already trying. 

Run the loop: 

  1. Execute — Do what you planned. Or don’t. But notice. 
  1. Evaluate — What worked? What needs to change? 
  1. Adjust — Make a small change. Just one. 
  1. Repeat — Don’t restart. Just keep going. 

One loop leads to another. And soon, it’s not a resolution. It’s a way of life. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 