Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

MRDA Members Embody Holiday Spirit in Annual Give-Back Events

Team members from Rental City Inc. and Arona Home Essentials volunteer at Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, Missouri: (L to R) Stacy Henderson, Sean Knupp, Cruz Soto, Rick Rineberg, & Diana Carrillo.

For the past decade or so, members of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) have committed to volunteering at and donating to food banks around the state during the holiday season. This program continued to go gangbusters during 2025’s end-of-year, with rent-to-own professionals participating in five different events throughout Missouri. 

In Columbia, Missouri, MRDA President John Cleek, Jr., and five other team members from Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales – along with two volunteers from Arona Corporation, LLC, dba Arona Home Essentials – packed four huge boxes of frozen corn for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The rent-to-own (RTO) group also presented the organization with a $1,000 check from MRDA, which will provide 3,000 meals to hungry Missourians. 

In Kansas City, Missouri, Rick Rineberg, President of Rental City Inc., and Sean Knupp of Arona Home Essentials led a group of five from their teams to help organize pallets of food and household essentials for Harvesters Community Food Network, a distribution center for many Kansas City-area food banks. Other volunteers included Diana Carrillo (Rental City), Stacy Henderson (Arona), and Cruz Soto (Rental City). Harvesters also received a $1,000 contribution from MRDA. 

A team of RTO pros from Cleek’s Home Furnishings and Arona Home Essentials presents a $1,000 check from MRDA to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. 
 
In West Plains, Missouri, a tight team of folks from Buddy’s Home Furnishings cleaned up and categorized donated clothes for the Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center, then presented Martha Vance herself with a $1,000 check from MRDA. 
Macy Mitchell coordinated a team of over 100 volunteers from All American Rental Inc., National TV & Sales, and the Republic, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce to benefit local nonprofit Convoy of Hope, which serves Republic and Springfield, Missouri. 

In Springfield, Missouri, Macy Mitchell – who serves as Chief Operating Officer for All American Rental Inc. and MRDA Communications Director – spearheaded a team made up of his own company folks, RTO pros from National TV & Sales, and volunteers from the Republic, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce. The group – more than 100 strong! – packed 3,000 bags full of groceries and gave $1,000 to nonprofit Convoy of Hope, which distributes to neighbors in need and disaster survivors nationwide. 

In addition to presenting a $1,000 MRDA contribution, a dozen team members from Rent One packed boxes with food-drive donations for the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

In St. Louis, Missouri, Matthew Pinkerton, Regional Director with SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One, brought a dozen volunteers to the St. Louis Area Food Bank to pack boxes with donations received through an annual Boy Scout food drive. The organization distributes to many surrounding county food banks, and deeply appreciated the MRDA members’ time, energy, and $1,000 donation. 

In West Plains, Missouri, Regional Manager at Buddy Mac Holdings LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings Doug McAlister and three of his team members helped organize a chaotic clothes donation trailer at the Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center, a local shelter for unhoused community members. Center Director Laurie Conception was extremely grateful for the assist and the $1,000 MRDA check, which will go to help shelter residents get back up on their feet. 

MRDA President John Cleek, Jr., and wife and colleague Heather Cleek pack up frozen corn for neighbors experiencing hunger in Columbia, Missouri.

“Giving back to our communities has always been important to me and the other members of the MRDA board,” said Cleek. “The best thing about these service projects is that our member companies join forces for the common good and to help those in need. As MRDA President, I’m so proud of the difference we’ve made over the years, and very thankful for our hardworking directors, who help make such a positive impact within their communities.” 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 