MRDA Members Embody Holiday Spirit in Annual Give-Back Events

Team members from Rental City Inc. and Arona Home Essentials volunteer at Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, Missouri: (L to R) Stacy Henderson, Sean Knupp, Cruz Soto, Rick Rineberg, & Diana Carrillo.

For the past decade or so, members of the Missouri Rental Dealers Association (MRDA) have committed to volunteering at and donating to food banks around the state during the holiday season. This program continued to go gangbusters during 2025’s end-of-year, with rent-to-own professionals participating in five different events throughout Missouri.

In Columbia, Missouri, MRDA President John Cleek, Jr., and five other team members from Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales – along with two volunteers from Arona Corporation, LLC, dba Arona Home Essentials – packed four huge boxes of frozen corn for the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. The rent-to-own (RTO) group also presented the organization with a $1,000 check from MRDA, which will provide 3,000 meals to hungry Missourians.

In Kansas City, Missouri, Rick Rineberg, President of Rental City Inc., and Sean Knupp of Arona Home Essentials led a group of five from their teams to help organize pallets of food and household essentials for Harvesters Community Food Network, a distribution center for many Kansas City-area food banks. Other volunteers included Diana Carrillo (Rental City), Stacy Henderson (Arona), and Cruz Soto (Rental City). Harvesters also received a $1,000 contribution from MRDA.

A team of RTO pros from Cleek’s Home Furnishings and Arona Home Essentials presents a $1,000 check from MRDA to the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

In West Plains, Missouri, a tight team of folks from Buddy’s Home Furnishings cleaned up and categorized donated clothes for the Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center, then presented Martha Vance herself with a $1,000 check from MRDA. Macy Mitchell coordinated a team of over 100 volunteers from All American Rental Inc., National TV & Sales, and the Republic, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce to benefit local nonprofit Convoy of Hope, which serves Republic and Springfield, Missouri.

In Springfield, Missouri, Macy Mitchell – who serves as Chief Operating Officer for All American Rental Inc. and MRDA Communications Director – spearheaded a team made up of his own company folks, RTO pros from National TV & Sales, and volunteers from the Republic, Missouri, Chamber of Commerce. The group – more than 100 strong! – packed 3,000 bags full of groceries and gave $1,000 to nonprofit Convoy of Hope, which distributes to neighbors in need and disaster survivors nationwide.

In addition to presenting a $1,000 MRDA contribution, a dozen team members from Rent One packed boxes with food-drive donations for the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

In St. Louis, Missouri, Matthew Pinkerton, Regional Director with SKC Enterprises Inc. dba Rent One, brought a dozen volunteers to the St. Louis Area Food Bank to pack boxes with donations received through an annual Boy Scout food drive. The organization distributes to many surrounding county food banks, and deeply appreciated the MRDA members’ time, energy, and $1,000 donation.

In West Plains, Missouri, Regional Manager at Buddy Mac Holdings LLC, dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings Doug McAlister and three of his team members helped organize a chaotic clothes donation trailer at the Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center, a local shelter for unhoused community members. Center Director Laurie Conception was extremely grateful for the assist and the $1,000 MRDA check, which will go to help shelter residents get back up on their feet.

MRDA President John Cleek, Jr., and wife and colleague Heather Cleek pack up frozen corn for neighbors experiencing hunger in Columbia, Missouri.

“Giving back to our communities has always been important to me and the other members of the MRDA board,” said Cleek. “The best thing about these service projects is that our member companies join forces for the common good and to help those in need. As MRDA President, I’m so proud of the difference we’ve made over the years, and very thankful for our hardworking directors, who help make such a positive impact within their communities.”