Majik RTO Ranks Again Among Best Places to Work 

APRO member Blue Ocean Brands dba Majik Rent-To-Own was recently named among the Best Places to Work in PA (Pennsylvania) for the fourth consecutive year.

Selected as one of 37 businesses within the medium employer category (100-249 U.S. employees), Majik leadership is proud to continue the company’s streak on the list.

“Being recognized as a Best Place to Work for the fourth year in a row is incredibly meaningful, because it reflects who we are at our core,” said Majik CEO Mike Simoncini. “We work hard to make sure our people come first, so this recognition really belongs to our team. Their commitment to each other, our customers, and our culture is what makes the Majik happen.”

The Best Places to Work in PA is a survey competition managed by an independent research firm specializing in identifying and recognizing great places to work worldwide.

The process for identifying winners includes two surveys designed especially to gather detailed data about participating companies. First is the Employer Questionnaire, an online survey completed by the main company contact, regarding company policies, practices, benefits, and demographics. The second questionnaire is the Employee Engagement & Satisfaction Survey, an in-depth set of statements that employees respond to on an agreement scale.