Jen Troke Appointed to Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR) Leadership Advisory Board 

APRO is pleased to announce that our very own Jen Troke has been appointed to the Leadership Advisory Board of Professionals for Association Revenue (PAR). PAR is the leading network of association executives advancing revenue growth by connecting association teams to the tools that help associations enhance their financial sustainability and deliver greater value to their members and partners.

In this advisory role, Troke will provide strategic guidance to PAR on programs, member engagement, and initiatives that support association business leaders in driving revenue growth and organizational sustainability.​

“I’m honored to join PAR’s Leadership Advisory Board and contribute to an organization that is dedicated to advancing association revenue and business development,” said Troke. “As someone who works daily on membership and engagement strategies, I’m excited to collaborate with other association leaders to share insights and help shape the future of our profession.”

Jen Troke (L) and Charles Smitherman (R) at the RevUp 2025 Summit

Troke and APRO CEO Charles Smitherman recently attended PAR’s annual RevUP Summit in Annapolis, MD to network with other association professionals and share ideas on membership, business development, and marketing. The RevUp Summit offered practical ideas that will directly impact and enhance this summer’s RTO World experience for dealers and vendors. The event also offered takeaways related to APRO’s educational course development, helping us understand how users will access these online courses and any obstacles they might encounter. All good considerations!

“After experiencing and seeing the hard work and dedication of PAR first-hand, I wholeheartedly endorse Jen’s participation on their Board,” says Smitherman. “I know Jen will bring her enthusiasm and ideas to PAR, and we, in turn, will get their best ideas to benefit APRO’s members. It’s a win-win.”

Jen joins other association leaders serving on PAR’s Leadership Advisory Board in 2026.

For more information about PAR, visit https://mypar.org.