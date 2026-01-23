Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

In Memoriam: Ernie Lewallen

August 15, 1955  –  January 21, 2026

Ernie Lewallen was a true legend of the rent-to-own industry, and one of those rare people whose presence you felt immediately and remembered long after. A former APRO President and longtime Board member, a TRIB President and Board member, and a lifelong champion of this industry, Ernie loved RTO and the people behind it with a depth that was unmistakable.

Ernie served on the APRO Board of Directors for more than 20 years between 1993 and 2025, including 12 years on the Executive Committee, and served as President from 1998–1999. He was a dedicated advocate who attended APRO’s Legislative Conference for 15 years and believed deeply in standing up for the industry and doing things the right way. Over the years, his contributions were recognized with the President’s Award of Excellence in 1996, the Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and the Steve Kruse Award of Honor in 2025.

Larger than life in the best sense, Ernie was passionate, opinionated, generous with his time, and deeply invested in doing things the right way. Outside his stores and industry leadership, his love of photography revealed another side of him – someone who noticed details, valued perspective and patience, and understood that every story matters. His photography was most recently featured in RTOHQ: The MagazineWinter 2025 issue.

Ernie didn’t just help lead APRO and the rent-to-own industry – he believed in it, stood up for it, and took pride in being part of something bigger than himself. His legacy lives on in the industry he helped shape, the friendships he built, and the countless lives he touched. He will be missed more than words can capture.

Egre E. Lewallen, II Obituary

Egre E. Lewallen II (Ernie), age 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in the loving presence of his wife and three daughters.

Ernie was the beloved husband of Debra A. Lewallen (nee Mayborg), a devoted father to Heather (Brendan) Coughlin, Heidi (Oscar) Kim, and Hilary (Aaron) Breinling, and a proud papaw to Riley and Hailey Coughlin, Noah and Emma Kim, and Jack Ernest Breinling. He is also survived by many loving relatives and dear friends.

Born on August 15, 1955, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Egre E. Lewallen and Norma June Keesey, Ernie grew into a man who could be defined by unwavering loyalty, determination, and generous heart. He shared a loving marriage with his wife, Debbie, of 48 years. Together, they built and lived a fulfilling life; from welcoming three daughters and becoming a “girl dad”, to founding and growing a successful lease‑to‑own business (UHR and RNR) that has thrived for 40 years, to traveling the world and capturing it through incredible photographs, and to joyfully spoiling their five adored grandchildren.

Known for his strong convictions and candid nature, Ernie valued honesty and spoke his mind with sincerity. He carried a lifelong love of travel and adventure and honed his craft as a self‑taught photographer, rarely seen without a camera in hand. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures: listening to loud music (especially The Beatles), taking long road trips in his sports car, and caring for his beloved pups. Above all, he cherished time with his family and took great pride in being present for the moments that mattered most. The love he shared so freely will continue to live on in all who knew him.

Memorial services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery – Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45232, on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 1:00 pm. Following the graveside service, a celebration of life will follow from 2:30 to 4:30 pm in the Magnolia Room at the Spring Grove Main Event Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to organizations held dear to Ernie’s heart: Madeira Schools Foundation or US National Park Foundation

*Please make sure to mark any memorial gift to NPF as a “Tribute Gift” to the address 8180 Keller Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. This will notify the family of a donation made in Ernie’s honor.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernie, please visit the Spring Grove Funeral Homes floral store.

To leave a tribute on his Tribute Wall, visit his full obituary.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 