In Memoriam: Ernie Lewallen

August 15, 1955 – January 21, 2026

Ernie Lewallen was a true legend of the rent-to-own industry, and one of those rare people whose presence you felt immediately and remembered long after. A former APRO President and longtime Board member, a TRIB President and Board member, and a lifelong champion of this industry, Ernie loved RTO and the people behind it with a depth that was unmistakable.

Ernie served on the APRO Board of Directors for more than 20 years between 1993 and 2025, including 12 years on the Executive Committee, and served as President from 1998–1999. He was a dedicated advocate who attended APRO’s Legislative Conference for 15 years and believed deeply in standing up for the industry and doing things the right way. Over the years, his contributions were recognized with the President’s Award of Excellence in 1996, the Ernie Talley Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013, and the Steve Kruse Award of Honor in 2025.

Larger than life in the best sense, Ernie was passionate, opinionated, generous with his time, and deeply invested in doing things the right way. Outside his stores and industry leadership, his love of photography revealed another side of him – someone who noticed details, valued perspective and patience, and understood that every story matters. His photography was most recently featured in RTOHQ: The Magazine, Winter 2025 issue.

Ernie didn’t just help lead APRO and the rent-to-own industry – he believed in it, stood up for it, and took pride in being part of something bigger than himself. His legacy lives on in the industry he helped shape, the friendships he built, and the countless lives he touched. He will be missed more than words can capture.

Egre E. Lewallen, II Obituary

Egre E. Lewallen II (Ernie), age 70, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 in the loving presence of his wife and three daughters.

Ernie was the beloved husband of Debra A. Lewallen (nee Mayborg), a devoted father to Heather (Brendan) Coughlin, Heidi (Oscar) Kim, and Hilary (Aaron) Breinling, and a proud papaw to Riley and Hailey Coughlin, Noah and Emma Kim, and Jack Ernest Breinling. He is also survived by many loving relatives and dear friends.

Born on August 15, 1955, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Egre E. Lewallen and Norma June Keesey, Ernie grew into a man who could be defined by unwavering loyalty, determination, and generous heart. He shared a loving marriage with his wife, Debbie, of 48 years. Together, they built and lived a fulfilling life; from welcoming three daughters and becoming a “girl dad”, to founding and growing a successful lease‑to‑own business (UHR and RNR) that has thrived for 40 years, to traveling the world and capturing it through incredible photographs, and to joyfully spoiling their five adored grandchildren.

Known for his strong convictions and candid nature, Ernie valued honesty and spoke his mind with sincerity. He carried a lifelong love of travel and adventure and honed his craft as a self‑taught photographer, rarely seen without a camera in hand. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures: listening to loud music (especially The Beatles), taking long road trips in his sports car, and caring for his beloved pups. Above all, he cherished time with his family and took great pride in being present for the moments that mattered most. The love he shared so freely will continue to live on in all who knew him.

Memorial services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery – Norman Chapel, 4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45232, on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 1:00 pm. Following the graveside service, a celebration of life will follow from 2:30 to 4:30 pm in the Magnolia Room at the Spring Grove Main Event Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to organizations held dear to Ernie’s heart: Madeira Schools Foundation or US National Park Foundation

*Please make sure to mark any memorial gift to NPF as a “Tribute Gift” to the address 8180 Keller Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45243. This will notify the family of a donation made in Ernie’s honor.

