For the Holidays, Aaron’s & Dunn Provide 250th Home 

Aaron’s Store Support Center volunteers helped with loading and decorating the week before the big reveal: (L to R) Chief Technology Officer Cory Voglesonger, Senior Manager of Omnichannel Order Management Tony Stokes, Project Manager Ibrahim Lopez, Senior Director of Product Management Bryan Birdwell, and Manager of Operational Training Michael McFadden.

Just before Christmas, Aaron’s, LLC hit a powerful milestone in its 20+-year partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), helping present WDC’s 250th move-in-ready home to a deserving family through the organization’s Homes for the Holidays program.

For more than two decades, Aaron’s has provided pivotal support to WDC by helping Warrick Dunn – a former professional football player turned philanthropist – make single parents’ dreams of homeownership come true.

Aaron’s works alongside WDC and local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to deliver $10,000 worth of furnishings to each home built by Habitat’s team, their volunteers, and the future homeowners. The families are told they are doing a walkthrough of their new home following closing, so the home furnishings from Aaron’s and a $5,000 down-payment assistance check from WDC are wonderful surprises.

The program’s 250th home went to Quanta, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and single mom to a son, 11, and daughter, 1, who had all been living with Quanta’s mother. WDC and Aaron’s helped Quanta gain comfort, stability, and dignity with a brand-new home – fully decked out in holiday splendor and equipped with all-new appliances, electronics, and home accessories.

Aaron’s President Steve Olsen (with mic) helps present WDC’s 250th move-in-ready home at the Atlanta, Georgia, home reveal event.

Warrick Dunn (far L), who spearheaded the Homes for the Holidays program, proudly presents his charity’s 250th home to Quanta (in pink) and her family, along with Aaron’s President Steve Olsen (far R). Quanta’s new home came fully furnished and appointed for a festive holiday season thanks to Aaron’s and its team of “elves.”

Aaron’s store and Store Support Center team members spent the days leading up to the home reveal loading in and sprucing up to prepare for the family’s arrival. Aaron’s leadership team members present for the reveal event included Aaron’s President Steve Olsen, Corporate Affairs Manager Jennifer Corbin, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall, and Corporate Communications Manager Rachael Zoreena.

Local leaders also joined WDC and Aaron’s leadership at the Atlanta, Georgia, home reveal: (L to R) Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, Georgia State Representative Kim Schofield, Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, Aaron’s Michael Wall, Atlanta City Councilwoman Post 3 At-Large Eshé Collins, Atlanta City Council President Elect Marci Collier Overstreet, and Antrell Tyson of Paramount Consulting.



“At Aaron’s, we’re committed to hands-on community impact through our Aaron’s Gives initiatives,” said Olsen. “Our partnership with Warrick Dunn is built on shared values, long-term commitment, and giving back, so celebrating with Quanta and her family feels extremely meaningful, especially at Christmastime.”