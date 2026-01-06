Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
For the Holidays, Aaron’s & Dunn Provide 250th Home 

Aaron’s Store Support Center volunteers helped with loading and decorating the week before the big reveal: (L to R) Chief Technology Officer Cory Voglesonger, Senior Manager of Omnichannel Order Management Tony Stokes, Project Manager Ibrahim Lopez, Senior Director of Product Management Bryan Birdwell, and Manager of Operational Training Michael McFadden.

Just before Christmas, Aaron’s, LLC hit a powerful milestone in its 20+-year partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), helping present WDC’s 250th move-in-ready home to a deserving family through the organization’s Homes for the Holidays program. 

For more than two decades, Aaron’s has provided pivotal support to WDC by helping Warrick Dunn – a former professional football player turned philanthropist – make single parents’ dreams of homeownership come true.  

Aaron’s works alongside WDC and local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to deliver $10,000 worth of furnishings to each home built by Habitat’s team, their volunteers, and the future homeowners. The families are told they are doing a walkthrough of their new home following closing, so the home furnishings from Aaron’s and a $5,000 down-payment assistance check from WDC are wonderful surprises. 

The program’s 250th home went to Quanta, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and single mom to a son, 11, and daughter, 1, who had all been living with Quanta’s mother. WDC and Aaron’s helped Quanta gain comfort, stability, and dignity with a brand-new home – fully decked out in holiday splendor and equipped with all-new appliances, electronics, and home accessories. 

Aaron’s President Steve Olsen (with mic) helps present WDC’s 250th move-in-ready home at the Atlanta, Georgia, home reveal event. 
 
Warrick Dunn (far L), who spearheaded the Homes for the Holidays program, proudly presents his charity’s 250th home to Quanta (in pink) and her family, along with Aaron’s President Steve Olsen (far R). 
Quanta’s new home came fully furnished and appointed for a festive holiday season thanks to Aaron’s and its team of “elves.” 

Aaron’s store and Store Support Center team members spent the days leading up to the home reveal loading in and sprucing up to prepare for the family’s arrival. Aaron’s leadership team members present for the reveal event included Aaron’s President Steve Olsen, Corporate Affairs Manager Jennifer Corbin, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall, and Corporate Communications Manager Rachael Zoreena

Local leaders also joined WDC and Aaron’s leadership at the Atlanta, Georgia, home reveal: (L to R) Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, Georgia State Representative Kim Schofield, Fulton County Commissioner Mo Ivory, Aaron’s Michael Wall, Atlanta City Councilwoman Post 3 At-Large Eshé Collins, Atlanta City Council President Elect Marci Collier Overstreet, and Antrell Tyson of Paramount Consulting. 
 

“At Aaron’s, we’re committed to hands-on community impact through our Aaron’s Gives initiatives,” said Olsen. “Our partnership with Warrick Dunn is built on shared values, long-term commitment, and giving back, so celebrating with Quanta and her family feels extremely meaningful, especially at Christmastime.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 