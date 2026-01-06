For the Holidays, Aaron’s & Dunn Provide 250th Home 

Just before Christmas, Aaron’s, LLC hit a powerful milestone in its 20+-year partnership with Warrick Dunn Charities (WDC), helping present WDC’s 250th move-in-ready home to a deserving family through the organization’s Homes for the Holidays program.
For more than two decades, Aaron’s has provided pivotal support to WDC by helping Warrick Dunn – a former professional football player turned philanthropist – make single parents’ dreams of homeownership come true.
Aaron’s works alongside WDC and local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to deliver $10,000 worth of furnishings to each home built by Habitat’s team, their volunteers, and the future homeowners. The families are told they are doing a walkthrough of their new home following closing, so the home furnishings from Aaron’s and a $5,000 down-payment assistance check from WDC are wonderful surprises.
The program’s 250th home went to Quanta, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, and single mom to a son, 11, and daughter, 1, who had all been living with Quanta’s mother. WDC and Aaron’s helped Quanta gain comfort, stability, and dignity with a brand-new home – fully decked out in holiday splendor and equipped with all-new appliances, electronics, and home accessories.
Aaron’s store and Store Support Center team members spent the days leading up to the home reveal loading in and sprucing up to prepare for the family’s arrival. Aaron’s leadership team members present for the reveal event included Aaron’s President Steve Olsen, Corporate Affairs Manager Jennifer Corbin, Senior Director of Corporate Affairs Michael Wall, and Corporate Communications Manager Rachael Zoreena.
“At Aaron’s, we’re committed to hands-on community impact through our Aaron’s Gives initiatives,” said Olsen. “Our partnership with Warrick Dunn is built on shared values, long-term commitment, and giving back, so celebrating with Quanta and her family feels extremely meaningful, especially at Christmastime.”