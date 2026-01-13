APRO’s Award-Winning Magazine: A Commitment to Excellence 

APRO is proud to announce that the Summer 2025 issue of RTOHQ: The Magazine has received a 2025 MarCom Gold Award in the association publication category. The competition included more than 7,000 entries from countries around the world, making this recognition especially meaningful.

A huge thank-you and congratulations go to APRO Director of Events Lisa Krabbenhoft, who took on the role of editor in 2025 and delivered an outstanding publication. Her leadership, attention to detail, and editorial vision were key to this achievement.

The MarCom Awards honor excellence in marketing and communication and are administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The program recognizes outstanding achievement and service within the nonprofit association community.

RTOHQ: The Magazine has long been a cornerstone of the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. Each issue features a wide range of in-depth topics relevant to the RTO community, including national and state industry news, legislative and legal updates, a calendar of upcoming meetings, member stories and profiles, convention coverage, and much more. The magazine’s content is designed to help APRO members strengthen their businesses while staying informed about trends, innovations, and ideas shaping the future of rent-to-own.

The Winter 2025 issue has just been released and is now available online.

Do You Have a Story to Tell?

We invite you to share your member news – outreach stories, photographs, videos, and company news – for consideration in future issues or our weekly email newsletter.

As APRO celebrates 45 years of industry excellence, this award is a proud reminder of the strength, professionalism, and dedication of our community.