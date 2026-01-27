Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

APRO Launches RTO Testimonials Project in NY  

Nationwide videographer Kevin Bryant (L) and APRO Director of Marketing & Communications Amberlee Maya (R) are set up and ready to sit down with New York state RTO customers and employees. 

APRO Director of Marketing & Communications Amberlee Maya and Nationwide Marketing Group videographer Kevin Bryant recently traveled to upstate New York to record the first set of video testimonials by rent-to-own (RTO) employees and customers about their experiences. The video shoot is part of a larger APRO initiative designed to support industry advocacy and public relations. 

Maya and Bryant spent two days in Buffalo, New York, and Jamestown, New York, interviewing a total of 16 New Yorkers who either work or shop at Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own, Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials, or Orange Rock Inc. dba Premier Rental-Purchase

“This project has been a longtime vision of mine, so seeing it come together in New York was incredibly meaningful,” Maya said. “Hearing directly from New York consumers about the impact rent-to-own has had on their lives brings the RTO story to a completely different level – these are real people, real relationships, and real outcomes, and their voices deserve to be heard.” 

APRO members John Laing, Director of Nationwide RentDirect, Jeff Smith, President of the New York Rental Dealers Association, Naomi Smith, Office Manager of Hometown Rent To Own, and Bill Scripa, Owner of Premier Rental-Purchase all contributed greatly to bringing the testimonial project to life and coordinating the New York video shoot logistics. 

The New York interviews are part of a larger initiative to have the people truly impacted by RTO tell their own stories.

Maya said that even within this small sampling of RTO stories, a profound pattern of deep connection emerged, with customers and employees alike frequently describing the long-term relationships they share with each other as feeling “like family.” 

“We spoke with one young couple who told us rent-to-own helped them learn how to budget and prioritize early on in their marriage,” Maya recalled. “They no longer rely on RTO, but still choose to shop with their local store because of the flexibility and the relationships they’ve built.” 

Other key themes that came up in the testimonials included employee pride in the work of rent-to-own, the real-life impact RTO has on customers’ stability, comfort, and ability to move forward, and customer gratitude toward both employees and the industry overall. 

“People shared very real moments from their lives,” said Maya. “From a customer whose local store stood by her after the sudden loss of her husband – and continues to support her today – to others who said rent-to-own was the only way they could get the basic things they needed for their homes.” 

“This project reflects a deliberate shift in how our industry tells its story, said APRO CEO Charles Smitherman. “Advocacy and public understanding are strongest when they are rooted in real experiences, not abstractions or talking points. By capturing the voices of customers and employees directly, these testimonials show the human impact of rent-to-own in a way no position paper ever could. This is exactly the kind of work that builds credibility, trust, and long-term understanding.” 

The New York footage will be used as part of a larger testimonial video series, accessible to APRO members to be shared so audiences can hear directly from the people impacted by RTO. 

Hometown Rent To Own Co-Owner Jeff Smith (far L) and APRO’s Amberlee Maya (far R) join other Hometown team members to talk about their work. 
Premier Rental-Purchase franchisee Bill Scripa (second from R) and his team welcome Maya (far R) and Bryant (not pictured). 
Jeff Smith (L) played a key role in organizing Bryant (C) and Maya (R)’s testimonials trip to upstate New York.

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 