American Rental Helps Customers in Need 

Shane Tanenbaum (L) and David David (R) celebrate American Rental’s Scottsburg, Indiana, location, collecting the most items during the companywide food drive.

Late last year – during the federal government shutdown and subsequent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) payment delays and into the holiday season – Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental found a couple of ways to help their customers through tighter times.

First, the company launched a Customer Appreciation Payment Relief promotion, during which all American Rental customers received 50 percent off of their weekly payment on one rental agreement of their choice. The initiative provided an astounding total of about $75,000 in savings to American Rental customers.

Then, for the holidays, the company held a companywide food drive, coordinated by American Rental Events Coordinator Vickie Blake, Store Manager Shane Tanenbaum, and Sales Specialist Leann Tanenbaum.

Employees donated food, water, toiletries, and other essential items, with a store challenge added to the drive to put a little competitive pressure on. The store donating the most items was rewarded with a “Day of Shane,” eight hours of Shane Tanenbaum working in their store in whatever capacity they choose – cleaning, furniture assembly, deliveries, etc.

American Rental’s pre-holiday food drive totaled almost a half-ton of donated goods to neighbors in need. Leann Tanenbaum poses with a ginger friend whose house overflows with essential items donated by American Rental employees.

The food drive resulted in a total of 1,455 items, equaling 967 pounds of food donated, which all went to benefit Feeding America, the United Way, and Hoosier Hills Food Bank in Bloomington, Indiana. American Rental’s Scottsburg, Indiana, store location took the top spot to earn their Day of Shane!

“We’ve served our communities for more than 45 years,” said President David P. David. “Supporting our customers during difficult times is part of who we are, and sometimes, a little help can go a long way.”