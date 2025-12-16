Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
The Harmony Principle: Aligning Body, Mind, Emotion, and Energy

“Well-being is not a goal. It is the natural consequence of alignment.”

One morning, I looked down and realized I had quietly become obsessed. On my left wrist: my Apple Watch Ultra 2 to track my workouts, every step, every stand, every heartbeat. On my ring finger: my new AI-powered ring promised insights into my sleep stages, recovery, energy levels, and stress load. On my iPhone: an app for logging meals, hydration, calorie tracking, and macro and micro nutrient intake. I was getting notifications about when to meditate, when to rest, when to eat more protein, and whether my energy levels were optimal.

All of it was well-intentioned. And all of it was starting to feel like too much.

There is undeniable value in these tools. They help surface connections that were once invisible – how sleep affects performance, how nutrition impacts energy, how movement, rest, and mood are interwoven. Used wisely, they shine light into areas we might ignore or misinterpret. But they can also create a trap: the creeping sense that you’re never quite doing enough, that your life is a project to be optimized rather than lived.

That’s when I remembered something deeper. Something older than algorithms and wearable tech.

Integration Over Obsession

In yogic thought – particularly in Inner Engineering – human wellbeing is understood through four interdependent dimensions: body, mind, emotion, and energy. When these are aligned, life has clarity and vitality. When even one falls out of balance, things feel off. You can be physically fit but emotionally numb. Sharp in mind but depleted in energy. Spiritually engaged but physically unwell.

It’s easy to focus on one area – especially the physical – because it’s measurable. You can see it, track it, count it. But well-being doesn’t live in metrics. It lives in the way these four dimensions work together.

Real progress, the kind that leads to a sustainable and fulfilling life, doesn’t come from more apps or more data. It comes from noticing. From integrating. From asking hard questions about where we’re actually out of alignment and gently bringing those parts back into rhythm with the whole.

A Personal Recalibration

I’ve had to do that myself. Years ago, I tackled a long open-water swim – physically prepared, mentally focused, fueled by adrenaline. But the years that followed were tougher. Injury, life’s demands, and the natural wear and tear of training left me out of sync. I tried twice more to return to the same race but couldn’t make the start line.

This year, I recalibrated. Less volume. More strength work. Stricter diet. More sleep. But more importantly, a deeper awareness of the emotional and energetic toll of trying to push without listening. I didn’t train harder – I trained smarter, more whole. And I showed up, again. Not just for the race, but for myself.

The Quiet Risk of the Metrics Game

Most people walking their own health or fitness journey aren’t lacking in effort – they’re overwhelmed by fragmentation. We count steps but forget to check in with our stress. We track calories but ignore our sleep. We chase performance while brushing aside burnout.

Health is not just about output. It’s about integration. It’s the full spectrum of being alive – body, mind, emotions, and energy – working together in quiet harmony. There is power in showing up, but there is also power in showing up with balance.

Challenge of the Month: Live the Alignment

This month, step back from the constant tracking and instead step into reflection.

Pick one day each week to check in on all four dimensions. Ask:

  • How did I move and care for my body?
  • Was my mind clear, cluttered, or overstimulated?
  • What emotions did I carry, and how did I tend to them?
  • Was my energy grounded or scattered?

Notice where you’re thriving and where you’re avoiding. Then choose one small adjustment that brings you closer to integration – whether that’s five minutes of stillness, a walk without your phone, a moment of gratitude, or a full night of sleep.

This isn’t about judgment. It’s about awareness.

Final Thought

Alignment isn’t a thing you tick off. It’s a living, shifting harmony that must be tuned over time. True wellbeing isn’t about being optimized – it’s about being whole. And often, that starts not with more – but with less. Less noise. Less chasing. Less pressure.

More breath.
More balance.
More presence.

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

