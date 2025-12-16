RTO Legend John Blair Takes the Mic

RTO Legend John Blair built a nearly four-decade career in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. In this episode of The RTO Legends Podcast Series, Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast welcomes Blair for a wide-ranging conversation spanning his military beginnings, his pivotal role in building TRIB Group, and his decades of influence across the RTO landscape.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators whose conviction, collaboration, and care transformed a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Shau, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

The Early Life of RTO Legend John Blair

Blair’s story begins long before he entered rent-to-own. After losing his father at 16 and struggling to find direction, he made a life-changing decision: he walked into a recruiting office and joined the Marine Corps. His service took him from Jacksonville to Vietnam, then to Parris Island as a drill instructor, and later to Washington, D.C. as a platoon sergeant. The discipline and purpose he gained, he says, “turned my life around,” and remain foundational to who he is today.

When he returned to civilian life, he rented furniture from Royal Furniture Rental in Atlanta, Georgia, and soon found himself managing one of their stores. That move opened the door to relationships across the industry, including the early friendship he developed with Ken Butler, who was with Aaron’s at the time. But Blair’s defining career chapter began when TRIB Group’s leadership invited him to interview for a new position: the organization’s first executive director.

Building TRIB Group from the Ground Up

At the time, TRIB had only 17 members and little infrastructure. Blair recalls being handed a box of accounts and told to “go find an office.” His first convention featured just 30 vendors and a small collection of members, leaving several vendors frustrated with the minimal turnout. Still, Blair persevered, strengthening communication, expanding opportunities, and steadily earning trust from both dealers and suppliers.

Among the impactful changes Blair made was establishing product committees for furniture, appliances, electronics, and service. These small groups reviewed vendor programs collectively, ensuring fair decisions and strengthening transparency. “Once the committee made the decision, it wasn’t just John Blair turning someone down,” he recalls. That structure set the standard for vendor selection and evaluation for years to come.

A Legacy of Loyalty, Leadership, and Industry Impact

Blair shares several defining moments of solidarity within TRIB, including a memorable vendor negotiation where members collectively bypassed a major manufacturer’s booth to insist on a rebate they had earned. The move worked. “That just shows you the solidarity of the TRIB Group,” Blair says, reflecting on the camaraderie and cooperation that shaped the organization’s early years.

His leadership extended well beyond vendor relations. Blair spent years visiting member stores, observing new product categories emerge, and watching dealers innovate in real time. From lawnmowers to cell phones to large assortments of furniture, he saw firsthand how adaptable and entrepreneurial rent-to-own operators could be. He credits technology – particularly computers and laptops – as one of the biggest forces shaping the industry’s growth.

Blair also describes the early dynamics between TRIB and APRO, including moments of tension and eventual collaboration. Today, he sees the relationship as essential. APRO’s advocacy and leadership, he says, ensure RTO businesses stay informed and protected.

He also speaks highly of APRO CEO Charles Smitherman, saying, “He’s very smart, very intelligent… I’ve known Charles for years, so happy he became APRO CEO,” and recalling the years they worked together at PTS Financial Services.

Continuing a Career Beyond TRIB

After 14 years as executive director, Blair moved into the jewelry sector, forging lasting friendships, including one with Robby Tyson. Later, he transitioned to PTS as vice president of sales, where he spent another 14 years helping dealers build their benefit program revenue.

His career momentum came to a halt when a series of serious medical issues – including five back surgeries and a heart attack – forced him into a long recovery. The experience left him deeply grateful. “I’m in the best health I’ve been in years,” he says, crediting persistence, faith, and support from friends throughout the industry.

Even now, he receives calls from TRIB members just checking on him. The relationships, he says, are what made nearly 40 years in rent-to-own so meaningful. “The industry has treated me well,” Blair reflects. “There are so many good people – so much loyalty, so much caring.”

RTO Legend John Blair’s journey is not only a personal story of resilience and leadership; it is also the story of an industry shaped by collaboration, trust, and shared commitment. His work helped cultivate the culture of cooperation and loyalty that remains central to the rent-to-own industry today.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube