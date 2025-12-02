RTO Legend Dennis Shields Takes the Mic

Few figures embody the history, growth, and resilience of rent-to-own (RTO) like RTO Legend Dennis Shields, Executive Director of TRIB Group. In Episode 5 of the RTO Legends Series, Shields reflects on nearly four decades of industry transformation – 25 of which he has spent guiding the The Rental Industry Buying (TRIB) Group.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own industry – founders, advocates, and innovators who helped transform a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and carries their legacy forward for future generations.

How RTO Legend Dennis Shields Shaped TRIB Group

Before Shields became synonymous with TRIB Group, he was a store operator learning the business from the ground up. After entering RTO in 1986, he served as a store manager, multi-unit leader, administrative manager, and eventually a corporate buyer – a path that exposed him to every operational challenge and customer interaction.

TRIB Group itself began in 1983 with a simple but powerful idea: a handful of small dealers combining orders to improve pricing and secure rebates from major vendors. Shields explains that the group started with roughly 20–25 stores pooling resources; today, TRIB Group represents 198 member companies spanning single-store operators to organizations approaching 100 locations.

While TRIB doesn’t purchase products directly, Shields has spent decades negotiating programs, terms, and rebates that strengthen the buying power of the entire membership. The job often comes down to one thing: “keep asking until they say no.”

The Evolution of Vendor Relationships

As Shields notes, not every brand understood rent-to-own at first. While companies like Whirlpool embraced the industry early due to leadership who “got it,” others – most famously RCA – dismissed RTO as “not big enough.” Yet as the industry grew into a multibillion-dollar market, vendor perspectives shifted dramatically.

Shields recalls TRIB’s long fight to secure better warranties for RTO operators. In early years, some vendors refused warranty support entirely for rent-to-own products. But through education, persistence, and strong internal advocates at the manufacturer level, TRIB helped secure improved protection – including exclusive two-year warranties on major appliances that even retailers don’t always receive.

Electronics distribution also transformed. As companies like LG and Samsung moved away from shipping pallets or small orders directly to dealers, distributors such as APRO members C&L Supply Inc. and O’Rourke Sales Company became essential. Today, nearly all electronics in RTO flow through the distributor channel, reflecting a major shift in supply-chain strategy.

Technology, Containers, and Changing Supply Chains

Shields highlights the dramatic shift in technology as one of the biggest changes of his tenure. The industry evolved from tube TVs to projection, plasma, LCD, LED, and now massive 100-inch smart displays. Meanwhile, gaming computers – built to the performance standards customers expect – have become one of the fastest-growing categories.

Furniture supply chains changed significantly as container shipments became more common, especially when motion furniture and bedroom products began coming from Asia. During the COVID years, shipping timelines became unpredictable and the process never returned to normal. As a result, many dealers have shifted back to relying on domestic distributors, who can deliver product quickly even if it costs a little more.

Why Relationships Still Matter Most

At every stage of TRIB Group’s growth, Shields emphasizes the same core principle: relationships. Whether negotiating warranties, building trust with suppliers, or responding to shifting market conditions, Shields makes clear that relationships drive every success.

That belief is foundational to Meeting of the Minds, TRIB’s annual education and buying event. What started as small, informal gatherings became a cornerstone of industry collaboration – where dealers learn from each other, share challenges openly, and leave with ideas they can implement immediately.

Shields also notes an exciting evolution in advocacy: more vendors now travel to Washington, D.C., to support APRO’s Legislative Conference. Their presence signals a deeper understanding of how policy impacts every link in the RTO ecosystem.

A Legacy Still in Motion

With 39 years in RTO and 25 leading TRIB Group, Shields remains deeply committed to the mission. He jokes that there’s no set retirement date – only three conditions he continually evaluates: the board wants him, his health remains strong, and he still enjoys the work. For now, all three are holding steady.

Shields’ long industry experience and his decades of service at TRIB Group reflect the depth of knowledge and commitment he brings to rent-to-own. His perspective adds to the growing archive of voices featured in the RTO Legends Podcast Series, which documents the leaders and trailblazers whose contributions built the foundation the industry stands on today.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

