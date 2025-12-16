Meet Your VAC: Paula Steppe

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) serves as an essential bridge between rent-to-own vendors and dealers, shaping the direction of RTO World each year and offering key insights that strengthen the industry. One of the newest members contributing her energy and expertise is Paula Steppe, Manager of Rental Sales at GE Appliances, a Haier Company. Steppe brings fresh eyes, a distinct perspective, and a genuine desire to make a lasting impact on the committee.

Steppe joined GE Appliances in 2007 and has worn many hats throughout her tenure. She started in the legal department, moved into the manufacturing side of the laundry business, and ultimately transitioned into sales – first as Executive Administrative Assistant to the Senior Vice President of Sales. In 2020, she received the call to step into the role of Rental Sales Manager, a challenge she embraced wholeheartedly. Today, she thrives in the rent-to-own world and says she is proud to represent what she calls the most relatable, down-to-earth people in retail.

Though her career includes significant professional milestones, Steppe finds her greatest satisfaction in helping customers. She believes that even small problems can feel big for the person experiencing them, and she brings the same dedication to her smallest customers as she does to her largest. “Everyone deserves my best,” she says – and she lives that philosophy daily.

Outside of work, Paula enjoys reading, running, and spending time with her barn full of beloved animals. Her four-legged family includes several horses, a miniature pony, and two inseparable donkeys – Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, who she swears are madly in love.

Many may be surprised to learn that Paula grew up a shy, sheltered preacher’s daughter. Her husband was her third date ever, and after 32 years of marriage, she credits him with teaching her many of the hands-on skills she treasures today – from throwing hay to cutting down trees to handling a tractor like a pro.

When she’s not tending to her animals, Paula is almost certainly reading. She’s an avid fan of suspense novels but also dips into self-help. She describes the book Every Thought Captive by Kyle Idleman as “life-changing” and recommends it to anyone navigating anxiety.