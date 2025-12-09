Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
John Darden Retires After Nearly 50 Years in Rent-to-Own 

After nearly five decades of service to the rent-to-own (RTO) community, APRO member Ideal Software Systems Senior Account Executive John Darden is retiring.  

His RTO journey began far from his eventual professional footprint – as a young boy in Norfolk, Virginia, who dreamed simply of becoming a businessman. That early ambition grew into a lifelong career marked by hard work and a genuine care for people.  

In the early days of the rent-to-own industry, Darden spent many successful years with roles from store manager to franchisee, at companies including REMCO TV Rental, ColorTyme Rent to Own, and Premier Rental Purchase, before serving as Director of Franchise Support at The Premier Companies, building firsthand experience that would later shape his work supporting others in the industry. 

Over the decades, John has been a steady presence in the industry, witnessing its evolution and contributing to its growth with dedication and passion. He was elected to serve two terms on the APRO Board of Directors, and was recognized as APRO’s Rental Dealer of the Year in 2007. 

Colleagues say his approach to business was grounded in respect and relationship-building. Darden often encouraged newcomers to the field to listen carefully, work diligently, and always treat people with respect – values he carried throughout his career. 

Darden and his wife, Donna, at home in Virginia.

“John is one of those folks who made the industry better and stronger simply by showing up every day,” said APRO Board Member Jeff Smith, Owner of Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent to Own. “He displays integrity and heart, two of my favorite qualities in people.” 

Family has always been at the center of Darden’s life. Married to Donna since they were teenagers, they built a life together filled with love, support, and shared faith. Darden often emphasized the importance of cherishing those closest to you and making time for what truly matters. 

Darden credits his faith in Jesus for his approach to business and life – emphasizing honesty, kindness, and service – and hopes that his life reflects that light to others. 

As Darden steps into retirement, he looks forward to spending more time with Donna, his children, and his grandchildren. He plans to engage in his church’s prison ministry and tackle home projects he’s long postponed. Though he’s stepping away from his professional role, his legacy of faith, service, and sincerity will continue to inspire those who have had the privilege to know him. 

“John’s impact on the rent-to-own industry and on Ideal Software Systems is immeasurable,” says Ideal President David Goldman. “We are grateful for his years of service and wish him a retirement filled with joy, peace, and fulfillment.”  

APRO congratulates John Darden on an extraordinary career and extends warm wishes for a meaningful and well-deserved retirement. 

Darden and Willie Talley at an early ColorTyme national convention.
Darden with Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) at APRO’s Legislative Conference.
My Pillow founder Mike Lindell talks with Darden at TRIB’s Meeting of the Minds 2017.

