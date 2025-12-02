Giving Tuesday: A Lasting Donation for the RTO Community of Tomorrow 

Giving Tuesday is a chance to uplift, connect, and unite communities through acts of generosity. As millions participate across the country on December 2 (today!), the rent-to-own (RTO) community has an opportunity to channel that generous spirit towards something closer to home and heart – supporting the APRO Charitable Foundation. The Foundation – a 501(c)(3) created specifically for the RTO industry – exists to support the people who keep our stores and communities running. Your gift directly benefits RTO employees and their families, providing education opportunities and emergency relief when life takes an unexpected turn.

APRO Scholarship Fund

2025 APRO Scholarship Star Ava Milliner

Since 2008, the APRO Foundation has awarded more than 570 scholarships totaling over $1.27 million. These awards help RTO employees and their dependents pursue college or trade school, opening doors to career growth and long-term opportunity.

The demand for educational resources continues to grow, with over 47 applications in 2025, and more expected in 2026. Because of donors like you, students such as recent Scholarship Star Ava Milliner can chase big goals – like attending medical school and becoming a neuropathologist – alongside dozens of others whose futures your support helps shape.

RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund

The RTO Employees Disaster Relief Fund steps in quickly, providing emergency grants to help families recover from natural disasters. The fund has distributed more than $675,000 to RTO employees in need.

When Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc. dba American Rental Store Manager Elizabeth Trull found herself “alone, hopeless, and scared” after Hurricane Helene hit, she and her team turned to APRO’s Disaster Relief Fund. Team member Josh Shields said, “I thought I couldn’t come back from this, but the disaster-relief funds I received through APRO made it possible to rebuild.”

Elizabeth Trull attends APRO’s Legislative Conference 2025 in Washington, D.C. Damage from Hurricane Helene in Waynesville, North Carolina Severe flooding washes away a Waynesville bridge following Hurricane Helene.

Together, We Lift Up the RTO Family

Giving Tuesday is local, it’s personal, and it makes a genuine impact on the lives of people within our professional community. Let’s lean in and create a long-lasting safety net for those in our industry who need it. Please consider a donation today that will impact so many tomorrow.

Donate today to make an impact through the Scholarship Fund or the Disaster Relief Fund – every gift supports our RTO community.