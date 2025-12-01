Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
Defining Ourselves: How APRO’s Code of Ethics United an Industry

And Why It Matters More than Ever Today

When APRO’s founders met near Dallas Love Field in July 1980, the rent-to-own industry was expanding faster than its public understanding. Customers grasped the model instinctively: a renewable lease that lets you use essential household goods with no debt, no credit check, and no long-term obligation. But lawmakers didn’t recognize that structure, journalists guessed at it, and competing finance sectors tried to label it as something it wasn’t.

In that fog of competing definitions, the founders reached a simple but urgent conclusion: if the industry didn’t define rent-to-own clearly and consistently, others would define it for them – and badly. That moment of clarity sparked the creation of APRO and, almost immediately, the APRO Code of Ethics.

Why the Code of Ethics Came Early – and Why It Worked

Most industries write their ethics codes after they mature. APRO wrote one at the beginning because the transaction itself was misunderstood. Without shared language, the model risked being lumped in with credit products that operate entirely differently.

Rent-to-own is not credit. It is a lease you can end at any time, with service included and ownership optional. That distinction was obvious to the early dealers, but invisible to everyone else.

The Code of Ethics became the industry’s first tool for professional identity – a written statement that responsible operators agreed to follow. It was not decorative. It was a declaration that the industry had standards, boundaries, and a shared commitment to fair treatment and clear disclosures.

And at a time when legislators were deciding what rent-to-own even was, the Code offered something policymakers rarely get: a unified answer.

A Code That Created Unity in a Fragmented Landscape

Before APRO, the industry was a patchwork of independent stores. Everyone explained the transaction differently. One dealer called it a lease. Another compared it to layaway. Another described it as a try-before-you-buy option.

That inconsistency was more than confusing – it was risky. Risky for consumers. Risky for dealers. Risky for lawmakers who couldn’t regulate what they couldn’t understand.

A shared Code of Ethics solved that problem. For the first time, all APRO members agreed on a common framework for responsible conduct. It gave the industry a credible foundation on which to build relationships with legislators, vendors, and the public. It signaled maturity at a moment when the industry was still finding its footing.

How a Code Helps an Industry Police Its Own Standards

A Code of Ethics doesn’t just express values – it regulates behavior. Industries that want to avoid heavy-handed government intervention have to demonstrate that they can keep their own house in order.

A shared code creates:

  • A baseline of acceptable conduct
  • A clear way to identify risky or non-compliant practices
  • A shield against operators whose actions could endanger everyone
  • A consistent message about what “good” looks like in RTO

The founders understood that the quickest path to regulatory trouble is to tolerate questionable practices. In a young industry, one bad contract design or one misleading advertisement can shape public perception for years. APRO’s Code helped elevate the field by declaring what the industry would not tolerate. That clarity protected responsible operators and reassured policymakers that rent-to-own could govern itself.

By setting that standard early, the Code strengthened the industry’s legitimacy long before state statutes caught up.

Why These Origins Still Matter in 2025 – and Especially in the Age of AI

Forty-five years later, the environment is different, but the challenge is the same. Today, definitions are often generated by AI systems that summarize an industry in a few sentences. The answer that appears at the top of a search result – or the spoken response from an AI assistant – can shape consumer perception and legislative curiosity far more quickly than a hearing or a news article.

That makes clarity a strategic necessity.

A consistent narrative about rent-to-own – that it is a flexible, regulated lease, not credit, and built on access, dignity, and transparency – must be repeated across APRO, member companies, and the broader ecosystem. The industries that thrive in the age of AI are those with clean, consistent, authoritative language. APRO’s original Code of Ethics was the first version of that unified voice.

Today, it remains the blueprint for how the industry defines itself with precision and integrity.

The Code Didn’t Just Describe the Industry – It Built the Industry

APRO’s founders weren’t merely reacting to criticism. They were building a profession rooted in fairness, transparency, and service. The Code of Ethics was their opening move – the first signal that rent-to-own was not improvisation but a disciplined, principled model that deserved recognition.

The Code unified the industry.
It clarified its purpose.
It protected its reputation.

And it gave every dealer – from a single-store operator to a national chain – a shared voice that could be heard in legislative chambers, vendor meetings, and now, across digital platforms.

The founders were right: defining ourselves has always been our strongest advantage. And the industry’s first Code of Ethics remains the clearest example of how leadership, unity, and standards can shape not just reputation, but destiny.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 