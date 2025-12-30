Cleek’s Gives Families in Need a Happier Holiday

Cleek’s Owner John Cleek, Jr., and his wife and Assistant Buyer Heather Cleek find giving during the holiday season does as much for them as for the people they help.

Missouri-based Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales helped nine neighbors in need this holiday season by fulfilling their Christmas wish lists.

Just before Thanksgiving, a Cleek’s store received a request for help with “adopting” some children for the holiday. Owner John Cleek, Jr., decided to sponsor one or two individuals at each Cleek’s location, working with community nonprofits to identify local gift recipients.

The St. Raymond’s Society in Columbia, Missouri; Unlimited Opportunities (UOI) in Boonville, Missouri; SERVE, Inc. in Fulton, Missouri; Missouri Valley Community Action Agency in Marshall, Missouri; and the Audrain County Crisis Intervention Service in Mexico, Missouri; all assisted with the process.

“The agencies sent us people based upon their need, and we were able to help seven children and two adults this year,” said Cleek’s Assistant Buyer and John’s wife, Heather Cleek. “It’s fun to buy toys and cute clothes for the little kids, but I also like providing practical items that will improve the quality of life for the other individuals we were connected with.”

Cleek’s team members at their Columbia, Fulton, and Mexico, Missouri, stores happily display Christmas wish-list items to be donated to neighbors in need.

“For example, we helped a 20-year-old woman currently living in a shelter with kitchen essentials for her future home, including some items in her favorite color, pink(!),” she continued. “We also helped a single mom and her six-year-old daughter with items to make sure they felt loved and supported during a hard season for them.”

Another family supported this season came through St. Raymond’s Society in Columbia, Missouri, where new mothers are guided toward stability and independence. This Christmas, the gifts provided went to a mother who recently earned a better job through Columbia Public Schools – a milestone that reflects the impact of community support and her own determination.

In Marshall, the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency let their served families drive through to pick up presents for their children.

“Many of the families we serve are already stretched thin, so our goal is to ease some of that burden and make their holidays a little brighter and more manageable,” said Allie Pointer, Community Engagement Specialist for the agency. “This project brings the community together and helps ensure families feel supported, valued, and not alone.”

In Marshall, Missouri, Cleek’s worked with the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency to provide Christmas gifts for disadvantaged kids – with convenient drive-through pickup!

“Just to help put a smile on a child’s face is priceless,” said Abby Werges, a Cleek’s team member at the Marshall store. “If that doesn’t make your heart three sizes bigger, I don’t know what would! I know the outcome from being in that spot myself before, and to still see smiles on my kids’ faces was heartwarming for me as a mom.”

For Heather, partnering with an agency like UOI is personal. “UOI is near and dear to my heart because our youngest son is on the autism spectrum and benefited from services like these,” she said. “Seeing how the right support can change a child’s life – and a family’s future – makes all the difference.”

This is the first year Cleek’s has undertaken this holiday “adoption” endeavor, but Heather says the company hopes to continue it into the future, possibly letting customers become involved as well.

Additionally, John and Heather Cleek visit all their stores costumed as Santa and Mrs. Claus during the Christmas season, offering photo opportunities for Cleek’s customers.

“In these moments, you feel the importance of giving to others,” Heather said. “Yet I always gain more than I’ve given. You never forget having children sit on your lap who are desperately in need of warm, clean clothes, shoes, and essential hygiene items. We hope our adopting individuals at this time of year will make a real difference.”