Cleek’s Donates TVs for Community Group’s New Building 

Representatives of Cleek’s Home Furnishings and United Community Builders with the TVs Cleek’s helped secure for the nonprofit’s new building: (L to R) UCB Development Director Rochara Knight, UCB Board President Apostle Russell Freeman, Cleek’s Owner John Cleek, Jr., UCB Executive Director Damian Dean, Cleek’s General Manager Darryl Darling, and UCB Operations Director Tim Rich.

Missouri-based Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales recently helped local nonprofit organization United Community Builders (UCB) with several donated televisions and a deep discount on several more for UCB’s new building.

Cleek’s involvement with UCB began months ago with a presentation by its Executive Director, Damian Dean, at a Rotary Club meeting attended by Cleek’s Owner John Cleek, Jr.

“I found Damian’s talk very intriguing as it concerned improving the quality of life for kids and adults,” Cleek said. “UCB is located in an area of Columbia, Missouri, where we serve a large customer base. Some of these kids will likely grow up to be customers or even team members of Cleek’s. I really like Damian’s positive approach to working with them and helping them live better lives.”

UCB’s vision is a united community, working together to help low-income, at-risk, and minority children and families rise above poverty and become self-sufficient. The organization recently completed construction of a brand-new building, which hosts afterschool programs for youngsters, as well as skill-building courses for adults.

UCB Executive Director Damian Dean (far L) and Development Director Rochara Knight (far R) gives Cleek’s Owner John Cleek, Jr. (second from L), and General Manager Darryl Darling (second from R) a tour of UCB’s new facility.

Cleek’s donated five new TVs for the facility, and provided four more at a greatly reduced price for the nonprofit.

“I’ve long admired John Cleek and his dedication to our mid-Missouri community,” said Dean. “What truly excites me is how deeply he believes in UCB’s mission to uplift Northeast Columbia, one family at a time. This technology donation will help us continue to inspire and educate youth and their families to achieve in life.”