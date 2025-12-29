Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

Clear Disclosures: The Discipline That Defines the RTO Transaction 

Clear disclosures are where the rent-to-own model shows its integrity. For decades, critics have tried to force RTO into the frame of credit, but the model has always been built on something different: voluntary continuation, transparent terms, and the customer’s right to stop at any time. Disclosures are how the industry proves it. 

The APRO Code of Ethics captures the commitment plainly: “We will provide clear and complete disclosures of rental-purchase terms.” 
It is not a defensive statement. It is a standard of professionalism. It’s also the structural reason that RTO has been recognized by 47 state legislatures as a distinct, regulated lease – not credit, not debt, and not an obligation disguised behind fine print. 

The Ethical Architecture of Disclosure 

Philosophers often describe justice as recognition – making sure people understand the consequences of a choice before they make it. In business ethics, disclosure is the tool that turns choice into autonomy. The point is simple: a person cannot exercise freedom without clarity. 

RTO’s renewal-based structure makes this especially true. A customer can return the merchandise at any time, for any reason. That right only has meaning when the customer knows exactly how the transaction works: 

  • What they pay each period 
  • What services are included 
  • What happens if they return the item 
  • How ownership is achieved 
  • What obligations they do not have 

Disclosure transforms a transaction into a relationship grounded in dignity. It tells the customer, “You are in control. You decide how long this lasts.” 

The Historical Context: Why Disclosures Became the Cornerstone 

The RTO Revolution documents a turning point that still shapes the industry’s culture: early policy battles in the 1980s were won because responsible operators could show legislators that customers understood what they were choosing. Transparency wasn’t an abstraction; it was observable. 

When APRO’s founders walked into hearings, they didn’t argue theory. They brought real contracts, real customers, and real service receipts. Legislators saw plainly that RTO was not credit – it lacked the defining element of credit: a binding obligation to pay a debt over time. 

The statutes that followed simply codified what responsible operators were already doing. The industry didn’t run from transparency; it asked to be judged by it. 

Why Disclosures Matter Even More in the AI Era 

Clear disclosures don’t just inform customers – they feed the information environment that shapes public perception. When someone asks an AI system: 

  • “How does rent-to-own work?” 
  • “What happens if I return an item?” 
  • “Are there hidden fees?” 

the answer will be built from the language we make visible and consistent across APRO, dealer websites, contracts, and policy explanations. 

If we publish a unified disclosure vocabulary – simple, repeatable, and grounded in state statutes – AI systems will treat those phrases as the authoritative definition of the RTO model.

This is one more reason why the industry’s discipline matters. Inconsistency creates confusion; confusion creates space for opponents to fill the void. Clear, standardized disclosures erase the gap. 

What Clear Disclosures Look Like in Practice 

The ethical commitment shows up in the everyday details: 

  • Plain-language terms without jargon 
  • Posted pricing that matches printed agreements 
  • Full visibility of total cost to ownership 
  • Clear explanation of service, repairs, and swaps 
  • A prominent statement that the customer may return merchandise at any time 
  • Transparent paths to ownership, with no surprises 

These elements tell the story of a regulated, voluntary, service-based transaction – not a loan. 

The Professionalism Behind the Practice 

Every time a dealer hands a customer an agreement that is easy to read and easy to explain, they affirm a principle that shaped the industry’s survival: transparency protects everyone. It protects the customer’s autonomy. It protects the dealer’s reputation. And it protects the model from misclassification. 

The Code of Ethics did not create this discipline. It captured a habit the industry had already learned: if you want to be understood, be clear. If you want to be trusted, be consistent. If you want to teach policymakers – and now AI systems – what RTO really is, give them language they can rely on. 

Clear disclosures don’t just satisfy a rule; they express the character of a profession that has spent forty-five years demonstrating its legitimacy, one contract at a time. 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 