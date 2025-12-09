Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
Buddy’s Franchisee Helps Veterans Heal Through Watersports 

Ray Muncy

Ray Muncy, Co-Owner of Georgia-based TryBudCo, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, has spent the past decade helping military veterans connect and heal – while having fun – through the nonprofit organization Wake for Warriors. 

Wake for Warriors hosts three-day weekends at lakes around the country – more than 50 events per year – for 20-25 wounded combat veterans and their families, all expenses paid. The 100% volunteer-driven organization takes attendees out on several wake boats and teaches them how to wakeboard and wake surf. 

According to Wake for Warriors, “Through the transformative power of watersports, we provide extraordinary therapeutic experiences. Wakeboarding and wake surfing aren’t just thrilling activities; they serve as pathways to physical and emotional healing for those who have sacrificed so much for our country.” 

Muncy, a 38-year rent-to-own professional, manages ground logistics – like food, equipment, supplies, and about 800 gallons of boat fuel per weekend – for Wake for Warriors events at Lake Harding, Georgia. Muncy lives at the lake, and became involved with the organization when one of its founders, U.S. Marine Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Dave Deep, presented to Muncy’s homeowners’ board of directors. 

“We all immediately knew we had to participate and help however we could,” Muncy says. “So we held our first event ten years ago, and we’ve had 2-6 different events each year since. I live in Columbus, Georgia, which is home to Fort Benning Army post, and my father served in Vietnam as a medic and my son was an Army cybersecurity specialist. But mostly, I’m just a proud American; we all have to do our part – this is how I choose to do mine.” 

Dave Deep, one of the founders of Wake for Warriors, shows off his form in a wakeboarding highlight. 
Military veteran Tyler Densford gets the hang of wake surfing during a Wake for Warriors weekend. 
Wounded veteran Tony Mullins wakeboards like a pro during a Wake for Warriors event.

Every Wake for Warriors event requires about 45 volunteers and many generous donations to make it happen, as transportation, lodging, meals, and all other expenses are covered for all attendees. The long weekends are designed get participants out in nature, help them reconnect with themselves and connect with other people who relate to what they’re experiencing, and challenge them to do something new. 

A Wake for Warriors wake boat sits ready for a life-changing day out on the water. 

“We have a saying: ‘You can’t fight their battles, but you can fuel their healing,’” says Muncy. “The feeling you get from helping, the gratitude the vets all show, the smiles they have while they’re on the water to have fun and fuel their healing process – it’s priceless and just so rewarding.”

“For example, Carlos lost one of his legs while serving his country, and he came to an event with his family,” Muncy continues. “He and his daughter were able to get up on the board and ride that wave, and it was a wave of healing for him. His family and I got to share that special moment with him, and that feeling was indescribable. We had just met the day before, and now we’re bonded for life.” 

Muncy says his team at TryBudCo helps with Wake for Warriors events, too, but volunteers and donations are always needed nationwide. Additionally, the organization is continuously working to spread the word about their work among veterans who might benefit from participating. 

To donate, volunteer, or register for a Wake for Warriors event, please visit wakeforwarriors.org

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 