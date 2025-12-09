Buddy’s Franchisee Helps Veterans Heal Through Watersports 

Ray Muncy

Ray Muncy, Co-Owner of Georgia-based TryBudCo, LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, has spent the past decade helping military veterans connect and heal – while having fun – through the nonprofit organization Wake for Warriors.

Wake for Warriors hosts three-day weekends at lakes around the country – more than 50 events per year – for 20-25 wounded combat veterans and their families, all expenses paid. The 100% volunteer-driven organization takes attendees out on several wake boats and teaches them how to wakeboard and wake surf.

According to Wake for Warriors, “Through the transformative power of watersports, we provide extraordinary therapeutic experiences. Wakeboarding and wake surfing aren’t just thrilling activities; they serve as pathways to physical and emotional healing for those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

Muncy, a 38-year rent-to-own professional, manages ground logistics – like food, equipment, supplies, and about 800 gallons of boat fuel per weekend – for Wake for Warriors events at Lake Harding, Georgia. Muncy lives at the lake, and became involved with the organization when one of its founders, U.S. Marine Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Dave Deep, presented to Muncy’s homeowners’ board of directors.

“We all immediately knew we had to participate and help however we could,” Muncy says. “So we held our first event ten years ago, and we’ve had 2-6 different events each year since. I live in Columbus, Georgia, which is home to Fort Benning Army post, and my father served in Vietnam as a medic and my son was an Army cybersecurity specialist. But mostly, I’m just a proud American; we all have to do our part – this is how I choose to do mine.”

Dave Deep, one of the founders of Wake for Warriors, shows off his form in a wakeboarding highlight. Military veteran Tyler Densford gets the hang of wake surfing during a Wake for Warriors weekend. Wounded veteran Tony Mullins wakeboards like a pro during a Wake for Warriors event.

Every Wake for Warriors event requires about 45 volunteers and many generous donations to make it happen, as transportation, lodging, meals, and all other expenses are covered for all attendees. The long weekends are designed get participants out in nature, help them reconnect with themselves and connect with other people who relate to what they’re experiencing, and challenge them to do something new.

A Wake for Warriors wake boat sits ready for a life-changing day out on the water.

“We have a saying: ‘You can’t fight their battles, but you can fuel their healing,’” says Muncy. “The feeling you get from helping, the gratitude the vets all show, the smiles they have while they’re on the water to have fun and fuel their healing process – it’s priceless and just so rewarding.”

“For example, Carlos lost one of his legs while serving his country, and he came to an event with his family,” Muncy continues. “He and his daughter were able to get up on the board and ride that wave, and it was a wave of healing for him. His family and I got to share that special moment with him, and that feeling was indescribable. We had just met the day before, and now we’re bonded for life.”

Muncy says his team at TryBudCo helps with Wake for Warriors events, too, but volunteers and donations are always needed nationwide. Additionally, the organization is continuously working to spread the word about their work among veterans who might benefit from participating.

To donate, volunteer, or register for a Wake for Warriors event, please visit wakeforwarriors.org.