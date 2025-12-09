APRO Members Give So Neighbors Can Gobble 

The teams at Cleek’s Home Furnishings’ five Missouri stores provided full Thanksgiving meals to a half-dozen families at each location.

APRO members were shaking tailfeathers nationwide over this year’s Thanksgiving week, busily volunteering and hosting turkey (and fixings!) giveaways to make sure their customers and communities had plenty for the feast-filled holiday.

Turkey giveaways took flight at many stores, from Tennessee-based Bolin Rental Purchase, where butterballs abounded, to Your Hometown Rent To Own Inc. dba Hometown Rent To Own in Salamanca, New York, where customer Mia Neubert took home a turkey of her own.

At the Hillsboro, Ohio, location of Countryside Rentals Inc. dba Rent-2-Own, Megan Rose and Travis Stanton got twin gobblers, while the Rent-A-Center store in Alice, Texas, awarded customers Linda and Mercedes with their own free turkeys to be thankful for.

And in Largo, Florida, CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King provided their share of poultry, just as Showplace Rent-To-Own’s flagship store in Marion, Ohio, gave away more than 40 turkeys!

Cleek’s Home Furnishings/Rentals & Sales provided a full Thanksgiving meal to six customers at every one of its locations – for a total of 30 full meals. President John Cleek, Jr., delivered some of the meals personally in Columbia, Missouri, with his local General Manager Darryl Darling.

At another Missouri-based business, National TV Sales & Rental, team members led by Owner Aaron Windsor and District Manager Jim Webb volunteered with nonprofit organization Convoy of Hope as it carried out its mission of feeding the hungry, empowering women, and providing disaster relief.

And, in Virginia, RNR Tire Express team members joined the Mayflower Marathon Holiday Food Drive, a tradition that brings together community volunteers at five locations for 57 nonstop hours to provide 227 partner agencies with Thanksgiving meals they can give to folks in need.

This is just a sampling of the kindheartedness demonstrated by the rent-to-own industry over the 2025 Thanksgiving holiday; we’re grateful for an industry that gives with such incredible generosity to its customers and communities!