2nd Annual TRIB Group Giveaway Impacts Eight Families 

Thanks to TRIB Group’s $10K Giveaway Promotion, this holiday season will be one that eight rent-to-own (RTO) customers in multiple states won’t soon forget. One lucky customer will receive a grand prize of $10,000, while seven others will each receive $2,500 prizes, awarded to randomly selected customers of participating TRIB Group member companies.

This year’s giveaway provided participating companies the autonomy to craft their own advertising strategy – resulting in creative campaigns utilizing entry methods such as in-store signups, social media contests, mailed postcards, and website entries. This allowed the stores to capture marketing leads while enhancing their fall customer outreach efforts.

Now in its second year, participation in the promotion grew considerably over last year, with more than 360 store locations participating. TRIB Group sponsored the $10,000 grand prize, and the seven $2,500 prizes were funded by the member companies through a $50 per-store participation fee.

TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields shared, “The goal of this promotion has always been twofold – to support our participating member companies with a new and easy-to-implement opportunity to engage existing customers and attract new leads, as well as to give something meaningful back to the communities in which we all live and work. This year, with these eight prize amounts, we knew it would make a real impact to many more rent-to-own customers and their families.”

Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc dba American Rental was selected to receive the grand prize, while each of the following will receive $2,500 prizes: Ace Furniture & TV Inc dba Ace Rent-To-Own; Blue Ocean Brands dba Majik Rent-To-Own; CPL Group Inc dba Rent King; Hogan Nichter LLC, dba The RentPros; J&K Rentals of Bridgman; White Rose Enterprises dba Premier Rental-Purchase; and Woody Investments dba Premier Rental-Purchase.

Especially during the holiday season, when financial pressure often peaks, there are sure to be many heartfelt stories, tears of thankfulness, and beaming smiles as the winning customers of each of these companies are notified. For some, the prize money may mean making overdue repairs, paying bills, or simply breathing easier during a time that is supposed to be joyful but is often stressful.

This promotion is proof that even in challenging times, generosity and creativity can bring people together in powerful ways. With plans already underway for next year, one thing is certain: this year’s giveaway didn’t just create winners – it sparked the kind of joy that money can’t buy.