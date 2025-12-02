Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
2nd Annual TRIB Group Giveaway Impacts Eight Families 

Thanks to TRIB Group’s $10K Giveaway Promotion, this holiday season will be one that eight rent-to-own (RTO) customers in multiple states won’t soon forget. One lucky customer will receive a grand prize of $10,000, while seven others will each receive $2,500 prizes, awarded to randomly selected customers of participating TRIB Group member companies. 

This year’s giveaway provided participating companies the autonomy to craft their own advertising strategy – resulting in creative campaigns utilizing entry methods such as in-store signups, social media contests, mailed postcards, and website entries. This allowed the stores to capture marketing leads while enhancing their fall customer outreach efforts. 

Now in its second year, participation in the promotion grew considerably over last year, with more than 360 store locations participating. TRIB Group sponsored the $10,000 grand prize, and the seven $2,500 prizes were funded by the member companies through a $50 per-store participation fee. 

TRIB Group Executive Director Dennis Shields shared, “The goal of this promotion has always been twofold – to support our participating member companies with a new and easy-to-implement opportunity to engage existing customers and attract new leads, as well as to give something meaningful back to the communities in which we all live and work. This year, with these eight prize amounts, we knew it would make a real impact to many more rent-to-own customers and their families.” 

Full-O-Pep Appliances Inc dba American Rental was selected to receive the grand prize, while each of the following will receive $2,500 prizes: Ace Furniture & TV Inc dba Ace Rent-To-Own; Blue Ocean Brands dba Majik Rent-To-Own; CPL Group Inc dba Rent King; Hogan Nichter LLC, dba The RentPros; J&K Rentals of Bridgman; White Rose Enterprises dba Premier Rental-Purchase; and Woody Investments dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Especially during the holiday season, when financial pressure often peaks, there are sure to be many heartfelt stories, tears of thankfulness, and beaming smiles as the winning customers of each of these companies are notified. For some, the prize money may mean making overdue repairs, paying bills, or simply breathing easier during a time that is supposed to be joyful but is often stressful.   

This promotion is proof that even in challenging times, generosity and creativity can bring people together in powerful ways. With plans already underway for next year, one thing is certain: this year’s giveaway didn’t just create winners – it sparked the kind of joy that money can’t buy. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 