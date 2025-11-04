Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
You Should Be HERE! Advocacy Matters for the RTO Industry

In the rent-to-own (RTO) world, advocacy isn’t just a buzzword – it’s the backbone of progress. Every year, when RTO professionals walk through the halls of Congress during the APRO Legislative Conference, they carry with them the stories of real businesses, employees, and customers who keep local economies thriving. APRO’s Legislative Fellowship and Advocacy Partners Programs are designed to make sure those stories are heard loud and clear – and by even more voices in 2026.

Building a Stronger Voice Together

The Legislative Fellowship Program, back by popular demand, helps cultivate the next generation of RTO advocates. Sponsored by leading industry partners and state associations, the program will award up to 20 fellowships valued at $1,000 each to promising professionals who are new to the legislative process. Fellows receive full support for conference registration, hotel, and ground transportation, enabling them to experience advocacy in action without financial barriers.

But advocacy doesn’t stop with new voices. APRO’s new Advocacy Partners Program is designed to amplify experienced ones. This initiative offers a $1,500 stipend to help member companies send one additional attendee – someone who has been in the RTO industry for more than 15 years but hasn’t attended the Legislative Conference in the past five years. It’s a chance for seasoned professionals to engage – or re-engage – in the advocacy process, bringing both historical insight and renewed energy to APRO’s efforts on Capitol Hill.

Why Advocacy Matters Now More Than Ever

From providing affordable access to household essentials to offering flexible ownership options that empower families, rent-to-own businesses play a critical role in neighborhoods across America. Legislative decisions impact how RTO companies serve those customers – from consumer protection laws to tax and finance regulations.

That’s why APRO’s presence in Washington, D.C., is so vital. When lawmakers hear firsthand from the people behind the industry, they gain a better understanding of how RTO policies affect real lives. Advocacy isn’t just about defending the industry; it’s about educating, building relationships, and shaping the future through informed dialogue.

Empowering Every Generation of Advocates

Both programs share a common goal: ensuring that the RTO industry’s collective voice remains strong and forward-looking. Whether you’re a new professional learning the ropes through the Legislative Fellowship or a veteran lending your expertise as an Advocacy Partner, your participation helps keep the industry visible and influential in the national conversation. Together, these initiatives ensure that every RTO story finds its place in shaping the industry’s future.

As APRO CEO Charles Smitherman often says, “Advocacy doesn’t end when the conference does – it starts there.” Every conversation on the Hill strengthens the bridge between policymakers and the communities RTO businesses serve.

Applications for the 2026 Legislative Fellowship are due by December 31, 2025, and Advocacy Partners applications are open until January 23, 2026.

Legislative Conference registration will open on Monday, December 9, 2025.

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 