You Should Be HERE! Advocacy Matters for the RTO Industry

In the rent-to-own (RTO) world, advocacy isn’t just a buzzword – it’s the backbone of progress. Every year, when RTO professionals walk through the halls of Congress during the APRO Legislative Conference, they carry with them the stories of real businesses, employees, and customers who keep local economies thriving. APRO’s Legislative Fellowship and Advocacy Partners Programs are designed to make sure those stories are heard loud and clear – and by even more voices in 2026.

Building a Stronger Voice Together

The Legislative Fellowship Program, back by popular demand, helps cultivate the next generation of RTO advocates. Sponsored by leading industry partners and state associations, the program will award up to 20 fellowships valued at $1,000 each to promising professionals who are new to the legislative process. Fellows receive full support for conference registration, hotel, and ground transportation, enabling them to experience advocacy in action without financial barriers.

But advocacy doesn’t stop with new voices. APRO’s new Advocacy Partners Program is designed to amplify experienced ones. This initiative offers a $1,500 stipend to help member companies send one additional attendee – someone who has been in the RTO industry for more than 15 years but hasn’t attended the Legislative Conference in the past five years. It’s a chance for seasoned professionals to engage – or re-engage – in the advocacy process, bringing both historical insight and renewed energy to APRO’s efforts on Capitol Hill.

Why Advocacy Matters Now More Than Ever

From providing affordable access to household essentials to offering flexible ownership options that empower families, rent-to-own businesses play a critical role in neighborhoods across America. Legislative decisions impact how RTO companies serve those customers – from consumer protection laws to tax and finance regulations.

That’s why APRO’s presence in Washington, D.C., is so vital. When lawmakers hear firsthand from the people behind the industry, they gain a better understanding of how RTO policies affect real lives. Advocacy isn’t just about defending the industry; it’s about educating, building relationships, and shaping the future through informed dialogue.

Empowering Every Generation of Advocates

Both programs share a common goal: ensuring that the RTO industry’s collective voice remains strong and forward-looking. Whether you’re a new professional learning the ropes through the Legislative Fellowship or a veteran lending your expertise as an Advocacy Partner, your participation helps keep the industry visible and influential in the national conversation. Together, these initiatives ensure that every RTO story finds its place in shaping the industry’s future.

As APRO CEO Charles Smitherman often says, “Advocacy doesn’t end when the conference does – it starts there.” Every conversation on the Hill strengthens the bridge between policymakers and the communities RTO businesses serve.

Applications for the 2026 Legislative Fellowship are due by December 31, 2025, and Advocacy Partners applications are open until January 23, 2026.

Legislative Conference registration will open on Monday, December 9, 2025.