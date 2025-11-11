Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
When Life Happens, RTO Has Your Back: Club Programs that Protect Customers in Hard Times 

In times of uncertainty – when headlines talk about government shutdowns, layoffs, or inflation – rent-to-own (RTO) businesses quietly do what they’ve always done best: take care of people. Rent-to-own is, at its core, a relationship business. Dealers know their customers by name. They know when hours get cut, when the factory closes, or when the family needs a little grace. That local understanding is what makes the RTO model different – and why its built-in flexibility has helped millions of Americans weather tough seasons with dignity. 

Unlike credit, RTO doesn’t trap customers in debt or penalize them for life’s disruptions. Every agreement can be paused, returned, or restarted. A customer who needs to return an item can later reinstate it and pick up right where they left off – no credit damage, no penalty, no judgment. That flexibility is one reason RTO remains one of the most humane and adaptive forms of access in the modern economy. 

But many RTO dealers go even further. Through Club Programs offered across the industry – often administered by long-term APRO member Benefit Marketing Solutions (BMS) – customers receive additional layers of protection that truly embody the spirit of the rent-to-own relationship. These club benefits may include product protection, theft coverage, and an invaluable safety net for customers facing job loss. 

One cornerstone example is the Involuntary Unemployment Payment Waiver, a feature of most BMS Club Programs: 

Eligible members may receive a payment waiver under the Involuntary Unemployment Payment Waiver program – covering payments for up to four months, up to $1,000, or until re-employment. 

This benefit proved especially vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, when unemployment rates surged nationwide. It helped countless rent-to-own customers keep their essential products and maintain stability through those uncertain times – a powerful reminder of how RTO dealers and their partners stand by their communities when it matters most. 

That same commitment continues today. The flexibility built into the RTO model and the protections offered through Club Programs still help customers weather life’s unexpected challenges with dignity and peace of mind. 

In plain terms, if a customer loses their job, the store doesn’t lose the relationship. The RTO agreement itself offers built-in flexibility – customers can pause or return items without penalty and later reinstate them when ready. For those enrolled in the Club Program, the protection goes even further: the unemployment payment waiver may cover payments for a limited time, helping customers stay on track until they’re back to work. It’s the opposite of repossession – it’s what rent-to-own was built for. 

A Win–Win for Dealers and Customers 

For customers, club programs mean reassurance. They protect what matters most – access to essentials – without adding stress when times are already hard. For dealers, these programs preserve trust, reduce defaults, and demonstrate that the store is invested in each customer’s success. Many dealers quietly use these benefits every week, helping long-time customers through layoffs, plant closures, or medical leaves. 

Yet not every store consistently reminds customers that these benefits exist. In today’s climate, that reminder can make all the difference. Dealers who revisit their club programs – and actively communicate the unemployment waiver benefit – can strengthen relationships and reinforce the RTO model’s greatest asset: empathy backed by action. 

The Bigger Picture: Flexibility as a Core Value 

Rent-to-own’s strength has always rested on four simple truths: 

  1. No Debt / No Obligation – Customers can stop at any time 
  1. Flexibility & Choice – Return, reinstate, or renew at their own pace 
  1. Transparency by Law – 47 state statutes require clear disclosures 
  1. Access & Dignity – Everyone deserves essential goods, without credit barriers 

Club Programs make those truths tangible. They turn flexibility into security, and community care into measurable impact. When a customer says, “I didn’t know you could help with that,” the answer – through RTO’s structure and benefits – is yes, we can. 

Moving Forward Together 

As economic uncertainty lingers, the RTO industry once again shows its resilience and humanity. Dealers don’t need to reinvent the wheel – they already have one of the most compassionate customer care tools in retail. The next step is simply to make sure everyone knows it exists. 

So, if your store offers a Club Program, remind your customers. Let them know their membership can protect them in the event of the unexpected. And if your team hasn’t reviewed those benefits lately, now is the time. 

Because when life happens – and it always does – RTO’s promise remains steady: we’re in this together. 

Call to Action: 

Follow APRO’s updates, blogs, and social media for upcoming resources on customer-care best practices and advocacy initiatives. Together, we’re defining what responsible rent-to-own looks like for the next generation. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 