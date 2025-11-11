When Life Happens, RTO Has Your Back: Club Programs that Protect Customers in Hard Times 

In times of uncertainty – when headlines talk about government shutdowns, layoffs, or inflation – rent-to-own (RTO) businesses quietly do what they’ve always done best: take care of people. Rent-to-own is, at its core, a relationship business. Dealers know their customers by name. They know when hours get cut, when the factory closes, or when the family needs a little grace. That local understanding is what makes the RTO model different – and why its built-in flexibility has helped millions of Americans weather tough seasons with dignity.

Unlike credit, RTO doesn’t trap customers in debt or penalize them for life’s disruptions. Every agreement can be paused, returned, or restarted. A customer who needs to return an item can later reinstate it and pick up right where they left off – no credit damage, no penalty, no judgment. That flexibility is one reason RTO remains one of the most humane and adaptive forms of access in the modern economy.

But many RTO dealers go even further. Through Club Programs offered across the industry – often administered by long-term APRO member Benefit Marketing Solutions (BMS) – customers receive additional layers of protection that truly embody the spirit of the rent-to-own relationship. These club benefits may include product protection, theft coverage, and an invaluable safety net for customers facing job loss.

One cornerstone example is the Involuntary Unemployment Payment Waiver, a feature of most BMS Club Programs:

Eligible members may receive a payment waiver under the Involuntary Unemployment Payment Waiver program – covering payments for up to four months, up to $1,000, or until re-employment.

This benefit proved especially vital during the COVID-19 pandemic, when unemployment rates surged nationwide. It helped countless rent-to-own customers keep their essential products and maintain stability through those uncertain times – a powerful reminder of how RTO dealers and their partners stand by their communities when it matters most.

That same commitment continues today. The flexibility built into the RTO model and the protections offered through Club Programs still help customers weather life’s unexpected challenges with dignity and peace of mind.

In plain terms, if a customer loses their job, the store doesn’t lose the relationship. The RTO agreement itself offers built-in flexibility – customers can pause or return items without penalty and later reinstate them when ready. For those enrolled in the Club Program, the protection goes even further: the unemployment payment waiver may cover payments for a limited time, helping customers stay on track until they’re back to work. It’s the opposite of repossession – it’s what rent-to-own was built for.

A Win–Win for Dealers and Customers

For customers, club programs mean reassurance. They protect what matters most – access to essentials – without adding stress when times are already hard. For dealers, these programs preserve trust, reduce defaults, and demonstrate that the store is invested in each customer’s success. Many dealers quietly use these benefits every week, helping long-time customers through layoffs, plant closures, or medical leaves.

Yet not every store consistently reminds customers that these benefits exist. In today’s climate, that reminder can make all the difference. Dealers who revisit their club programs – and actively communicate the unemployment waiver benefit – can strengthen relationships and reinforce the RTO model’s greatest asset: empathy backed by action.

The Bigger Picture: Flexibility as a Core Value

Rent-to-own’s strength has always rested on four simple truths:

No Debt / No Obligation – Customers can stop at any time

Flexibility & Choice – Return, reinstate, or renew at their own pace

Transparency by Law – 47 state statutes require clear disclosures

Access & Dignity – Everyone deserves essential goods, without credit barriers

Club Programs make those truths tangible. They turn flexibility into security, and community care into measurable impact. When a customer says, “I didn’t know you could help with that,” the answer – through RTO’s structure and benefits – is yes, we can.

Moving Forward Together

As economic uncertainty lingers, the RTO industry once again shows its resilience and humanity. Dealers don’t need to reinvent the wheel – they already have one of the most compassionate customer care tools in retail. The next step is simply to make sure everyone knows it exists.

So, if your store offers a Club Program, remind your customers. Let them know their membership can protect them in the event of the unexpected. And if your team hasn’t reviewed those benefits lately, now is the time.

Because when life happens – and it always does – RTO’s promise remains steady: we’re in this together.

