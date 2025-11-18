Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
The Box: A Mindset for Momentum 

I’ve never felt as overwhelmed and overcome by fear than I did standing at the edge of the Gulf of Mexico in the dark, waiting for the cannon to fire. It was my first Ironman. The surf was rough, the water churned, and the buoys marking the swim course disappeared into the fog like ghosts. The finish line archway was barely 200 yards behind me on the adjacent road. Close enough to touch. But in truth, it was 140.6 miles away along a different path. As my mind wandered to all that lay ahead — the miles, the pain, the doubt — it felt paralyzing, suffocating. 

Finish lines are often sources of inspiration, but sometimes, when you can see how far away they are, they feel impossible. The more I thought about the full journey ahead, the tighter my chest became. That kind of thinking — zooming out too far, too often, too early — can devastate you before you ever take the first step. 

So I looked to what I actually could see, and that was the first buoy. And I knew another one lay behind it, then another. Just find the first buoy, I thought. Get there. Then find the next, and I could worry about what comes after once I got there. 

A Simple Frame, A Powerful Mindset 

Over the years, I’ve come back to this strategy again and again — whether running across the Grand Canyon, circling Mont Blanc, or simply trying to finish a long week or a long day. I’ve come to think of it as The Box

The Box is a mental frame. It’s how far out you allow yourself to look during something hard — a race, a project, a difficult season. When you’re strong and rested, the box is wide. You think in terms of miles, days, even years. But when you’re worn out or discouraged, the box shrinks — and it should. 

Sometimes the box becomes a single task. Just get through this call. Just reach the next aid station. Just make it to lunch. 

And it’s fluid. It contracts and expands based on capacity, mental energy. I’ve had days where my box went from a long-range plan to simply taking one step at a time. And that wasn’t weakness. It was the smartest, strongest move I had. 

Presence Over Prediction 

The Box isn’t about lowering expectations. It’s about focusing your energy where it can actually make a difference. 

And that makes it a cousin to mindfulness. In mindfulness practice, you learn to root your awareness in the present moment — not in a hazy future you can’t predict or control. You breathe. You feel. You notice. You return. 

When you’re in a storm — physically, emotionally, professionally — trying to forecast your way out of it will only lead to more anxiety. But attention? That’s something you can control. You can shrink the frame. You can return to this mile, this moment, this breath. 

This idea runs deep in Eastern and meditative traditions: that suffering grows when we ruminate on past mistakes or try to manage an imagined future. Peace begins when we let go of what we can’t yet reach and stay where we are. 

The Box, at its core, is just that: a controlled perspective. Not to shrink your ambition, but to keep you from collapsing under it. And to allow you to move forward, one step at a time. 

From Mountains to Meetings 

Not every challenge is a race or a mountain. Sometimes it’s parenting. Or caregiving. Or getting out of bed when you’re burned out. 

And the same rule applies: shrink the frame. 

I’ve started workouts where the warmup felt impossible — only to find my rhythm by the second mile. I’ve sat down to write when I had nothing left — and found the words flowing once I let go of needing to finish and focused instead on starting

Whatever it is you’re carrying, remember this: you’re not carrying the whole thing all at once. You’re carrying the next piece. Then the next and the next. 

Challenge for the Month: Shrink the Frame 

When your week feels too long, your schedule too packed, your body too tired — shrink the frame. 

  • Don’t plan the whole race. Plan the next mile. 
  • Don’t carry the entire day. Carry the next hour. 
  • Don’t aim to conquer everything. Just move the needle. 

Write it on a sticky note. Say it out loud if you need to. This is your box. 

Find it. Use it. Let it move with you. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 