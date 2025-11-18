RTO Legends Shannon Strunk & Cynthia Baber-Strunk Take the Mic

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own (RTO) industry – people whose dedication and leadership helped turn a simple business model into a lasting movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and ensures their stories live on to guide future generations.

Episode 3 spotlights RTO Legends Shannon Strunk & Cynthia Baber-Strunk, co-owners of Baber Strunk Enterprises. Their parent company includes three RNR Tire Express franchise companies – Gulf Breeze Investments, Gulf Coast L&P Inc., and Calm Seas Investments LLC – which together operate 17 stores, and previously owned the Baber’s rent-to-own chain, which grew to approximately 50 locations before its sale in 2019. Their decades in rent-to-own reflect a long history of operational experience and industry involvement.

How RTO Legends Shannon Strunk & Cynthia Baber-Strunk Got Their Start

The episode opens with Shannon recounting his early rental days, beginning in 1987 as an account manager at Baber’s. Back then, he admits, he didn’t understand rent-to-own at all – until a single customer shifted his perspective. When a woman insisted he couldn’t pick up her washer and dryer because she would “never own the laundromat,” Shannon realized the RTO transaction provided dignity, stability, and access he hadn’t previously recognized. That moment anchored his commitment to the industry and its customers.

Cynthia’s path began even earlier. Her late husband and father-in-law opened their first rent-to-own location in Pascagoula, Mississippi, after an economic downturn threatened their Firestone appliance stores. She wasn’t yet active in day-to-day operations, but she created Baber’s first policy manuals and logo. After her husband was killed in an airplane accident, Cynthia stepped into the business, remembering that he had told her to trust Shannon because “he was a good man.”

Together, Shannon & Cynthia led Baber’s through decades of expansion, from their early rent-to-own beginnings to a 50-store footprint before selling the company in 2019. Today, their focus is on operating 17 successful RNR Tire Express locations through their three franchise companies.

Decades of Advocacy, Education, and Industry Protection

Long before they were known as RTO Legends, Shannon and Cynthia were both involved in legislative efforts that supported the rent-to-own industry. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, concerns about government action – and warnings that the industry might not continue to exist – made advocacy a central focus for operators like them.

Shannon’s introduction to advocacy began in 1989 at an APRO legal session led by long-time APRO General Counsel Ed Winn III – a name referenced frequently throughout the Legends Series. That meeting sparked years of leadership, including Shannon’s tenure as APRO First Vice President and President.

Shannon and Cynthia were both active in legislative efforts. Together, they helped start the Mississippi Rental Dealers Association – now the Alabama–Mississippi Rental Dealers Association – and took a rent-to-own bill to the Mississippi legislature. The state later became one of the first in the country to pass a rent-to-own law.

Their advocacy didn’t stop at state lines. They have attended more than 20 APRO Legislative Conferences in Washington, D.C., underscoring the importance of educating new lawmakers each session. Their message today is the same as it was decades ago: The industry cannot afford complacency. A single state bill – like the current legislation under debate in New York – can trigger a wave of regulatory consequences.

A Leadership Philosophy Rooted in People

Beyond their policy work, Shannon and Cynthia speak passionately about the values that shaped their companies. They describe their leadership structure as a “reverse triangle,” with themselves at the bottom supporting the employees above them. They emphasized putting customers first and employees next, noting that customers are the ones who ultimately keep the business going.

Their three children now work in the business and, like many multi-generation RTO families, began by cleaning bathrooms, filing paperwork, and learning operations from the ground up. It’s a practical way, they say, to ensure the next generation values the work, the team, and the customer.

They credited key mentors who made a lasting impact on their careers, naming Darrell Tissot, David Blevins, and Gary Ferriman. All three, they said, were generous with their time and advice and always willing to talk through issues or share their experience whenever needed.

Shannon and Cynthia’s experiences – from their involvement in legislative advocacy to years of operating and growing their companies – illustrate their long history of work that has helped shape the rent-to-own industry.

Listen to the full episode of RTO Legends Shannon Strunk & Cynthia Baber-Strunk Take the Mic – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

