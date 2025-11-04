RTO Legend Lyn Leach Takes the Mic

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Podcast Series honors the pioneers who built the rent-to-own (RTO) industry – founders, advocates, and innovators who helped transform a business model into a movement. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series preserves the voices that defined rent-to-own and continues their legacy for future generations.

A 44-Year Journey

In the debut episode, RTO Legend Lyn Leach, owner of Ace Furniture & TV Inc. dba Ace Rent-To-Own, takes listeners back to where his story began – Omaha, Nebraska, in 1982. Armed with a flip chart, a vision, and a half-million-dollar loan from his father, Leach opened his first store with just one employee. What started as a leap of faith grew into a 44-year journey that helped define the rent-to-own profession.

Leach credits his father, Gene, a former TV repairman and small-business owner, as both his mentor and the inspiration behind Ace Rent-to-Own. Gene’s belief that “mom-and-pop retail will become a dinosaur” led Leach to explore the new concept of “rental purchase” – what we now call rent-to-own.

“My secret sauce was the love of my mom and dad,” Leach shares. “They made me believe I could do anything I set my mind to doing.”

Building a People-First Business

From the beginning, Leach approached rent-to-own differently. Instead of focusing purely on sales, he emphasized relationships – creating what he calls a “consumer-first approach.” His philosophy was simple: take care of the customer, and the profits will follow.

That mindset built a culture that still defines Ace Rent-to-Own today. Many of Leach’s team members have been with the company for 20 to 30 years, a testament to his leadership and the family values that have guided his company since day one.

Even as the business expanded to 24 stores across Nebraska and Iowa, Leach never lost sight of the human side of rent-to-own. “Helping people improve their quality of life is what matters most,” he says. “It’s not about the profit – it’s about the people.”

A Legacy of Advocacy and Integrity

Leach’s influence stretches far beyond his stores. A long-time APRO member and past president, he has been deeply involved in rent-to-own advocacy since the early 1980s. He recalls joining APRO just weeks after opening his first store and learning lessons that shaped his company’s operations for decades.

APRO’s legal guidance, led by longtime General Counsel Ed Winn III, helped Ace Rent-to-Own strengthen its agreements and compliance practices early on. Leach credits Winn and APRO for providing the knowledge and community that gave small dealers like him the ability to succeed.

“What I didn’t know was what I didn’t know,” Leach says. “APRO taught me how to do things right – and how to protect the business I loved.”

His commitment to doing things right extended into public service. He notes how Nebraska and Iowa dealers united their state associations to create a stronger, more ethical rent-to-own community in their region. Ace Rent-to-Own later earned the Better Business Bureau Integrity Award in 2017 – recognition Leach describes as “a high point in proving who we really are.”

Facing Challenges and Shaping the Future

Over 44 years, Leach has seen the rent-to-own industry face challenges – from changing technology to federal scrutiny. One of his greatest disappointments, he admits, was coming close but falling short of passing federal rent-to-own legislation during his APRO presidency. Yet, his belief in the power of grassroots advocacy remains firm.

Today, Leach encourages a new generation of dealers to modernize without losing the heart of the business. He stresses improving in-store experiences, building community connections, and mastering online engagement while keeping rent-to-own’s people-centered mission intact.

“We have to learn to sell where the customer is,” Leach advises. “If you want people to come to your store, make it an experience worth having.”

The Heart of an RTO Legend

When asked how he wants to be remembered, Leach’s answer is simple: as someone who loved people. He recalls moments when his stores delivered bunk beds to children who had been sleeping on the floor or brought ovens to families just before Thanksgiving.

“Those are the moments that matter,” he says. “To be loved back – that’s what this business is really about.”

Leach embodies what the RTO Legends Series celebrates: courage, compassion, and commitment to doing well by doing good.

Listen to the full episode of RTO Legend Lyn Leach Takes the Mic – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau and The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube