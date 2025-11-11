RTO Legend Kathy Windsor Takes the Mic

In celebration of APRO’s 45th anniversary, the RTO Legends Podcast Series spotlights the trailblazers who helped shaped the rent-to-own (RTO) industry – the founders, advocates, and innovators whose vision and determination turned an idea into a lasting movement. Created by APRO and Wow Brands, in partnership with Pete Shau of The RTO Show Podcast, the series captures the voices and stories that built the industry and ensures their legacy continues to inspire the next generation.

In this episode, Shau sits down with RTO legend Kathy Windsor of National TV Sales & Rental to trace a 39-year journey rooted in family, resilience, and advocacy. From a modest start to a 19-store operation in Missouri, Windsor’s story underscores a timeless truth: build carefully, pay your bills, and treat people like neighbors.

Starting from Scratch – Building National TV Sales & Rental

Kathy’s path began in Texas, where she and her late husband, Mark Windsor, first entered the rent-to-own business before relocating to Missouri and opening their own store in 1986. With only $30,000 in cash and a $150,000 credit line, they relied on discipline, trust, and hard work.

Their first product lineup was small but deliberate: dependable furniture, essential appliances, and the televisions that defined the 1980s living room. Each decision reflected Kathy’s insistence on quality and durability – only products she would stand behind.

Early suppliers and regional distributors became lifelong partners as the Windsors paid invoices on time and grew credit the right way. “We just bought a little at a time,” Kathy recalls, “and it worked.”

From VCRs to Growth – The Early Years of Innovation

When VCRs entered the market, Kathy recognized an opportunity. Customers could rent both the machines and movie tapes for the weekend – an early glimpse of RTO’s creative customer service model. “I was always looking for the next VCR,” she laughs.

As profits arrived, the Windsors opened new stores, built relationships with vendors, and introduced computers to streamline operations. By the late 1990s, National TV Sales & Rental had adopted its first point-of-sale and inventory software, cutting paperwork and freeing employees to focus on sales and service.

Rebuilding After Disaster – Resilience in the Face of Fire

In the early 2000s, tragedy struck just before a managers’ meeting when a 13-alarm electrical fire destroyed the company’s corporate office and warehouse, filled with televisions and computers. The damage could have ended the business, but the Windsors’ reputation with suppliers saved them.

Vendors delivered replacement inventory directly to stores, offered warehouse pricing, and extended 90-day terms. Their faith in the Windsors’ integrity kept the business alive. “If it hadn’t been for our vendors, we wouldn’t have made it,” Kathy says.

Advocacy in Action – Standing Up for the Industry

When the IRS proposed changing depreciation rules that would have forced rent-to-own companies to extend product depreciation from 18 months to three years, it threatened to upend the entire industry.

Kathy recalls that Mark took that challenge head-on, traveling to Washington, D.C. to speak directly with legislators about how the change would hurt working families and small businesses. His straightforward approach and conviction helped gain key support and protect fair standards for rent-to-own operators nationwide.

Paying Bills and Paying It Forward – The Windsor Philosophy

Debt-free for more than 25 years, National TV Sales & Rental thrives on principles Mark championed: pay your vendors first, avoid unnecessary loans, and maintain integrity in every transaction.

That same philosophy of doing things right extends into the community. Through Operation Fresh Start, National TV Sales & Rental refurbishes and donates gently used furniture to families rebuilding after hardship – particularly single moms starting over after difficult circumstances or loss. The company also supports Project 360, which helps homeless teens find stability, and regularly contributes to local schools and food banks.

One year, the team raised more than 10,000 pounds of food, feeding 700 families by partnering with local grocers to stretch every dollar. And when the needs are more private, they respond quietly. “We’ve paid a lot of funeral bills anonymously,” Kathy says. “You just help where you can.”

Passing the Torch – A Family Legacy Continues

Today, Kathy’s son Aaron Windsor serves as president, carrying forward the family’s values with a modern touch. His leadership emphasizes employee well-being, flexibility, and respect – adapting to today’s workforce while staying true to the company’s roots.

Her daughter Michelle handles vehicles, manages bookkeeping, and helps manage the family’s next venture: a farm-to-table beef business inspired by Mark’s dream of bringing quality, locally raised beef directly to families.

Breaking Barriers – Women in RTO Leadership

Decades before diversity was common in the industry, RTO legend Kathy Windsor had to prove her credibility in showrooms and trade floors dominated by men. “They’d talk to Mark instead of me,” she remembers. “He’d say, ‘I’m not the buyer – she is.’”

Her persistence earned her respect and a reputation for excellence. Serving a decade on TRIB’s Board of Directors and leading the Furniture Committee for nine years, she became affectionately known as the “Queen of Furniture.” In 2024, Windsor further cemented her legacy as a trailblazer, joining the inaugural Women’s Forum at RTO World as a featured panelist.

Lessons from a Legend – Advice for the Next Generation

Asked what she hopes to be remembered for, Windsor answers without hesitation: her leadership in TRIB, her generosity, and her devotion to faith, family, and work – always in that order.

Her advice to aspiring RTO owners:

Don’t live beyond your means.

Show up and do the work.

Adapt when times change.

Whether facing a fire, a pandemic, or shifting markets, the Windsors’ mantra remains: “Just make it happen.”

Carrying the RTO Legacy Forward

After nearly four decades, National TV Sales & Rental continues to grow – buying out competitors, opening new stores, and investing in their communities. Their story embodies what the RTO Legends Podcast Series was designed to preserve: commitment, resilience, and a deep sense of service.

The Windsor name stands as a testament to how family values and business integrity can coexist – and how the rent-to-own industry continues to evolve through people who simply refuse to quit.

Listen to the full episode of RTO Legend Kathy Windsor Takes the Mic – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

