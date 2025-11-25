RTO Legend Dan Fisher Takes the Mic

Episode 4 of the RTO Legends Podcast Series features Dan Fisher, APRO Member and current President of the APRO Board of Directors, sharing the story behind Majik Rent-To-Own and the leadership lessons that shaped his path. Fisher reflects on a career rooted in family values, service to customers, and a steady rise from a small video store to a respected multi-store operation.

As part of APRO’s 45th anniversary celebration, the RTO Legends Series preserves the voices and experiences of the industry’s trailblazers – founders, advocates, and innovators whose work built the foundation for today’s rent-to-own (RTO) community. Produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast, the series captures these stories to inspire and inform future generations.

The Story Behind RTO Legend Dan Fisher

For RTO Legend Dan Fisher, the rent-to-own business didn’t start with a strategy – it started with a problem. In 1984, his father purchased a tiny video store operating out of a hotel banquet room. Customers renting movies also needed to rent heavy VCRs each weekend, lugging them home and back. Fisher’s father had a simple idea: let customers keep the VCR for a small weekly payment until they owned it. That idea became the family’s first rent-to-own program and a steady foundation as the video business struggled.

By the early 1990s, Fisher – then fresh out of college – saw the success of VCR rentals and began expanding into TVs, stereos, washers, dryers, and anything they could source through wholesale clubs. The approach was improvised, resourceful, and rooted in service; long before Fisher knew about APRO or industry standards, he and his family were sourcing products from Sam’s Club because it was the only “vendor” they had access to. They had no formal training, no industry mentors, and even wrote their own rental agreements – simply doing what made sense for their customers at the time. “We always just wanted to help people get these things,” he says. That focus on helping customers – not maximizing pennies – became Majik’s defining value.

As Majik grew, so did the challenges. Opening their first independent rent-to-own store was a major leap, followed by difficult years learning to lead, build processes, and manage multiple locations. In 2017, a critical turning point came during Majik’s first offsite leadership meeting, when Fisher and his team left with a clear plan and a renewed sense of direction, setting the foundation for the company’s ongoing strategic planning.

Leadership, Mentorship & Industry Influence

Fisher’s path to becoming APRO Board President was shaped by the people who reached out early in his career. Serving on his first committee, he found himself quietly observing as industry leaders like Shannon Strunk and Gary Ferriman welcomed him in, encouraged him, and helped him recognize his own potential to contribute. Later, mentors such as Mike Tissot and Lyn Leach shaped his approach to leadership, generosity, and continuous improvement.

He encourages newer operators to get involved in the industry far earlier than he did. “Inserting yourself into the industry – being a part of APRO, being a part of TRIB Group – sharing and learning from others is invaluable,” he says. The spirit of “a rising tide lifts all boats” is something he believes defines rent-to-own culture and elevates the customer experience across the board.

Today, as APRO’s Board President, Fisher sees advocacy as one of the most impactful ways operators can strengthen the industry. Despite being an introvert, it was attending his first Legislative Conference that transformed his view of APRO’s advocacy work. Fisher realized lawmakers often misunderstand rent-to-own – and that operators’ voices are essential in correcting misconceptions.

He explains that what critics get wrong often stems from a lack of information. Rent-to-own customers are not locked into long-term commitments; in fact, the model gives them flexibility unavailable in traditional retail. “There isn’t a more consumer-friendly transaction,” Fisher says, noting the combination of free delivery, repairs, easy returns, and lifetime reinstatement that empowers families to choose what works best for them.

A Business Built on Care and Culture

When asked how he wants Majik to be remembered, Fisher’s answer is simple: people. He wants future generations to know that Majik’s success came from caring – caring for employees, customers, and the community. That approach led Majik to be named one of Pennsylvania’s Best Places to Work three years running, with its fourth nomination underway.

The company’s culture remains deeply rooted in family, respect, and service. Customers bring pizza, cookies, and gratitude not to corporate offices, but directly to store teams – the people they trust in their everyday lives. “We want our customers to feel the same way walking into Majik that a multimillionaire feels walking into Nordstrom,” Fisher says. Welcomed. Respected. Valued.

Preserving the Legacy

As RTO Legend Dan Fisher reflects on more than four decades of industry evolution, he hopes the RTO Legends Series and its companion book will tell the real story of rent-to-own – a story of resilience, innovation, community, and people helping people. His own journey, from hauling VCRs to leading industry boards, offers a powerful reminder that RTO’s greatest strength has always been its humanity.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Legends Series – produced by APRO and Wow Brands in partnership with Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast – on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

Listen on Spotify

Watch on YouTube