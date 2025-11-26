Rent-to-Own Black Friday with Ben Leach

As the holidays ramp up, Pete Shau from The RTO Show Podcast sits down with APRO member Ace Furniture & TV Inc., dba Ace Rent-To-Own COO Ben Leach to talk family legacy, modern operations, and how rent-to-own Black Friday strategy is evolving in a digital-first world. From growing up building coffee tables in the store to stepping into the COO role, Ben shares what it means to carry his father Lyn’s torch while putting his own mark on the business.

At the heart of Ben’s leadership philosophy is the core of Ace’s mission statement: treat employees so well that they, in turn, deliver exceptional service to clients. This principle guides how he listens to his team, equips them with better tools, and helps them balance work and life while still meeting performance goals. For Ben, empowered employees create extraordinary client experiences – and that’s what keeps customers with Ace for years.

Rethinking Rent-to-Own Black Friday

Ben notes that the traditional “door-buster” rush has given way to a month-long rent-to-own Black Friday season. Instead of relying on foot traffic alone, Ace leans into technology and proactive outreach. This year, they extended seven months same-as-cash across nearly the entire month and layered in a 65-inch TV special priced so aggressively that even Amazon can’t match it.

The goal isn’t just a quick spike in agreements – it’s a memorable client experience. When a long-time customer walks away with an incredible TV deal, Ben sees it as an investment in future loyalty, whether that next need is a refrigerator, bunk bed, or tires.

Beyond promotions, he urges stores to focus on outbound communication and flexibility on down payments. Clients may be stretched thin during the holidays, so working creatively – but responsibly – on initial payments can be the difference between losing a relationship and getting essential products into a home.

For Ben, the most powerful part of rent-to-own has always been problem-solving in life’s hardest moments. Whether a client’s child is facing medical challenges or a job loss threatens their stability, Ace’s promise is simple: “We’ll figure it out.” That combination of empathy, flexibility, and smart operations is how he believes rent-to-own Black Friday – and the industry as a whole – can stand out.

Listen to the full episode of The RTO Show Podcast, proudly sponsored by APRO, on Spotify or watch it on YouTube.

