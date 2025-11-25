Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
Meet Your VAC: Donna DiTrani 

High Touch Technologies Senior Account Executive Donna DiTrani and a member of APRO Vendor Advisory Committee

The APRO Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) provides an important link between rent-to-own vendors and dealers, and establishes the direction and helps with many of the details of RTO World each year. 

Donna DiTrani, Senior Account Executive for High Touch Technologies, is a veteran member of the VAC  – having been elected in 2019 and 2021 before being re-elected again this year – bringing her entrepreneurial spirit, a healthy competitive streak, and more than 20 years of RTO experience to the committee. 

DiTrani grew up in northern New Jersey in a hardworking, blue-collar family. She began making her own money as soon as possible by babysitting, running a paper route, and mowing lawns. She and her twin sister, Debbie, also got seriously into competitive bowling. 

“We went to Wichita State University with bowling scholarships – it was the top bowling school nationwide,” DiTrani says. “We won the national championship one year, and I won an individual championship the next year. Following graduation, I represented the U.S. in the AMF Bowling World Cup and won the individual championship. The next year, I was chosen to bowl in the Youth World Tournament, where I won the individual, my teammate and I won in doubles, and our team won overall champion in all the team, doubles, and singles events.”  

DiTrani’s bowling career continued with a turn on the Ladies Professional Bowler’s Tour (now known as the Professional Women’s Bowling Association), then about a decade spent coaching back at Wichita State while continuing to bowl tournaments around the country. 

Eventually, DiTrani’s sore feet and arthritis began to catch up with her, and she went to work doing IT for Raytheon, the multinational aircraft and defense manufacturer. As the aircraft industry downturned following 9-11, DiTrani discovered High Touch and accepted a sales position with the company in 2004. 

Donna DiTrani during her competitive bowling days.
Donna DiTrani braving the cold waters of Door County, Wisconsin.
Donna DiTrani (C) with High Touch colleagues Jan Miller (L) and Doug Funk (R) at RTO World 2022.

“Around 2008, I moved into account management,” says DiTrani. “I love who I work with, and I really enjoy helping our rent-to-own clients with our products and services, having discussions with businessowners, spending time with them, and just making their lives easier.” 

DiTrani is proud to have received her company’s annual MVP Award in 2019, the same year she joined the VAC. She loves being a voice for the service side of the industry, and hopes to help state associations by improving their member participation. 

DiTrani and her wife, Dr. Kerry Wilks, moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin, earlier this year, and outdoorsy DiTrani has been soaking up the green-and-gold beauty of America’s Dairyland.

Throughout it all, she says her favorite thing about RTO remains the people. “It’s all about the relationships,” she concludes. “Nurturing and developing connections with people through honest communication builds trust and leads to continued growth for all involved.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 