FRDA Launches Inaugural Advocacy Blitz 

(L to R) State Representative Lindsay Cross (D–District 60) meets with Sharon Tomaszewski and FRDA President Chris Kale, Jr. at her district office in St. Petersburg. 

The Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA) recently launched its first-ever Advocacy Blitz, a new grassroots initiative designed to help rental dealers connect with lawmakers closer to home. 

“Florida is a big place, and our capital isn’t centrally located,” explained FRDA President Chris Kale, Jr. of Happy’s Home Centers, Inc. “Traveling to Tallahassee is quite a commitment. The Blitz allows dealers to advocate for the industry without having to travel far from home.” 

As part of the inaugural effort, Kale joined CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King Co-Owner Sharon Tomaszewski in a meeting with State Representative Lindsay Cross (D-District 60) at her St. Petersburg office. Aaron’s, LLC Senior Regional Manager Sean Wissel also visited Senator Tom A. Wright (R-District 8) in his district office in Port Orange. 

The goal of these meetings was simple: introduce local lawmakers to industry leadership and help them better understand the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. “I could tell that lawmakers were relieved that we didn’t have a specific monetary or legislative ask,” Kale noted. “They were happy to learn about our industry, and I look forward to seeing them in Tallahassee in future years.” 

(L to R) Sean Wissel meets with Senator Tom A. Wright (R–District 8) at his Port Orange district office. 

The response from legislators was enthusiastic. Both expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet FRDA members and gain insight into the industry. Kale shared that one legislator even expressed a very favorable view of the rent-to-own model, calling it “an excellent business model.” 

Kale said this new event is intended to complement FRDA’s traditional Legislative Day, alternating each year between visits to Tallahassee and local meetings throughout the state. “I’m proud of our dealers for starting a new tradition here in Florida,” he said. “Our Advocacy Blitz will serve as a blueprint to help us build better relationships with lawmakers for years to come.” 

Reflecting on the first Blitz, Kale emphasized the importance of accessibility and participation. “We learned what it takes to get into a local office with a lawmaker,” he added. “I look forward to showing our dealers how easy advocacy can be in 2026.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 