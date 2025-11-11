FRDA Launches Inaugural Advocacy Blitz 

(L to R) State Representative Lindsay Cross (D–District 60) meets with Sharon Tomaszewski and FRDA President Chris Kale, Jr. at her district office in St. Petersburg.

The Florida Rental Dealers Association (FRDA) recently launched its first-ever Advocacy Blitz, a new grassroots initiative designed to help rental dealers connect with lawmakers closer to home.

“Florida is a big place, and our capital isn’t centrally located,” explained FRDA President Chris Kale, Jr. of Happy’s Home Centers, Inc. “Traveling to Tallahassee is quite a commitment. The Blitz allows dealers to advocate for the industry without having to travel far from home.”

As part of the inaugural effort, Kale joined CPL Group Inc. dba Rent King Co-Owner Sharon Tomaszewski in a meeting with State Representative Lindsay Cross (D-District 60) at her St. Petersburg office. Aaron’s, LLC Senior Regional Manager Sean Wissel also visited Senator Tom A. Wright (R-District 8) in his district office in Port Orange.

The goal of these meetings was simple: introduce local lawmakers to industry leadership and help them better understand the rent-to-own (RTO) industry. “I could tell that lawmakers were relieved that we didn’t have a specific monetary or legislative ask,” Kale noted. “They were happy to learn about our industry, and I look forward to seeing them in Tallahassee in future years.”

(L to R) Sean Wissel meets with Senator Tom A. Wright (R–District 8) at his Port Orange district office.

The response from legislators was enthusiastic. Both expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet FRDA members and gain insight into the industry. Kale shared that one legislator even expressed a very favorable view of the rent-to-own model, calling it “an excellent business model.”

Kale said this new event is intended to complement FRDA’s traditional Legislative Day, alternating each year between visits to Tallahassee and local meetings throughout the state. “I’m proud of our dealers for starting a new tradition here in Florida,” he said. “Our Advocacy Blitz will serve as a blueprint to help us build better relationships with lawmakers for years to come.”

Reflecting on the first Blitz, Kale emphasized the importance of accessibility and participation. “We learned what it takes to get into a local office with a lawmaker,” he added. “I look forward to showing our dealers how easy advocacy can be in 2026.”