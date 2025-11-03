Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
Fellows in Focus: Shannon Silvia 

Shannon Silvia was one of APRO’s second class of Legislative Fellows earlier this year. 

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) Legislative Fellows program celebrated its second class at this year’s Legislative Conference, where 15 event newcomers – sponsored by state rental dealer associations and Ashley Furniture Industries, Benefit Marketing Solutions, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A., and Slumba, LLC – were mentored by industry veterans to become advocates for rent-to-own (RTO). 

Shannon Silvia, General Manager in Titusville, Florida, for Buddy’s Newco LLC dba Buddy’s Home Furnishings, was among this year’s committed class of Fellows. Silvia started his professional life as an IT technician working on computers. Seeking escape from his cubicle, Silvia responded to a help-wanted sign and began his rent-to-own career as a delivery driver for Rent-A-Center

“I immediately loved interacting with the customers,” Silvia says. “Being able to help customers acquire products they would never have been able to get without us was amazing to me. Over the past 22 years, I’ve evolved as a person in so many ways; I’m not the same person I was before. The things I’ve been able to do to help my community have been incredibly fulfilling for me.” 

Silvia (far R) was amongst a group of rent-to-own professionals who had the opportunity to meet and talk with U.S. Representative Daniel Webster of Florida (C). 
APRO’s 2025 Legislative Fellows in Washington, D.C. – including Shannon Silvia (5th from the right)

Silvia’s connection with his community and his industry inspired him to attend APRO’s Legislative Conference. He anticipated being mostly an observer at the event, but found it easier than expected to actively participate. 

Silvia (far R) walked Capitol Hill with his Legislative Conference team: (L to R) Michael Helton of Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A., and Buddy’s colleagues Phil Hamer, Michael Bennett, and Omar Colon. 

“Our interactions with congressional and staff members were much more conversational than a presentation,” says Silvia. “It was way more comfortable than I expected – everyone was extremely friendly and inviting, and showed genuine interest in what we were telling them.” 

Silvia said the most memorable moment of the event for him occurred during a meeting with a staffer who had no prior knowledge of RTO. 

“We explained not only what we do for our customers, but also what we do to give back to our communities,” Silvia says. “He then shared his own challenges with trying to help his mother get a washing machine, telling us he wished there was a rent-to-own resource close to her. For me, it just underscored that no matter where you are or where you’re from, the service we offer to our communities is of tremendous value.” 

Silvia says he thoroughly enjoyed his Legislative Fellow experience, is looking forward to returning to LegCon, and urges his RTO colleagues to give it a try. 

“All you have to do is be who you are,” says Silvia. “The legislators and staff members are just ordinary people interested in our story. There are people in our industry fighting every day for our livelihoods, and it’s essential for us to continue to educate people about what we do. Even though we’ve been around for a long, long time, many people still don’t fully understand what we do for our customers and communities, and how we’re changing lives.” 

APRO Legislative Fellowship applications are opening soon – click here to learn more: https://www.rtohq.org/legislative-conference/fellowship-program. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 