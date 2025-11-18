Fellows in Focus: Allye Traficante 

Allye Traficante, Regional Manager for Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center.

The APRO Legislative Fellows program celebrated its second class at this year’s Legislative Conference, where 14 event newcomers – sponsored by state rental dealer associations and Ashley Furniture Industries, Benefit Marketing Solutions, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A., and Slumba, LLC – were mentored by industry veterans to become advocates for rent-to-own.

Allye Traficante, Regional Manager for Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center (RAC), was among this year’s committed class of Fellows. Traficante first came to Rent-A-Center as a customer – a perspective that she shared with Congressional members and their staffs.

“I was a single mother with no money and no credit, just trying to provide for my family,” Traficante says. “RAC took a chance on me – giving me access to the products I needed, and eventually, offering me a job that has turned into a career that has completely changed my life.”

Traficante decided to attend the Legislative Conference because she wanted to better understand why the rent-to-own industry needs advocacy, and the role she might play in safeguarding her livelihood and the business that has given her so much.

“Over time, my curiosity about all that turned into passion,” says Traficante. “RTO isn’t about just products; it’s really about people. We provide individuals and families with opportunities when others have refused them. My journey has evolved from working in the business to becoming a voice for it – leading teams, developing people, and now standing up for this industry that changed my life.”

While Traficante knew she would be joining a team of colleagues to talk with legislators during the conference, she didn’t know what the meetings would be like – and found the discussions extremely illuminating.

“I went to learn why it’s so important to tell our story, and what I really learned was how unexpectedly impactful the conversations are,” she says. “Sitting down with elected officials and their staffers, and realizing how little they knew about what we do was eye-opening. It was amazing to see how something I live and breathe every day can truly change perceptions.”

For Traficante, those talks were her favorite part of LegCon – especially when they were with representatives of her territory. Relating the story of her industry and her own personal experience, and seeing it click with Congressional leaders from her community, proved to be profound.

Traficante (C) with her fellow Impact RTO colleagues, Store Manager Vanessa Green (L) and President Paul Metivier (R). Traficante (3rd from L) with the Georgia team at the 2025 Legislative Conference. Allye Traficante (4th from L, peeking over a shoulder) with her 2025 class of APRO Legislative Fellows, after a day on the Hill.

“Facts and figures matter, but it’s our stories that truly connect,” says Traficante. “Especially as I told my story, it was clear how sharing our own experiences resonates far better than numbers can. Our voices are so incredibly powerful when we explain what rent-to-own really means for customers and communities. Those personal stories really make lawmakers pause, listen, and truly understand the heart of what we do. It reaffirmed how essential it is that we continue to speak up for our industry and share the real stories behind RTO.”

Traficante thoroughly enjoyed her experience as a Legislative Fellow, and encourages her rent-to-own colleagues who haven’t attended APRO’s Legislative Conference to give it a try.

“Participating in the Legislative Conference is one of the most rewarding experiences you’ll ever have,” she concludes. “You’ll become not only more informed, but also more inspired to protect what we stand for. You don’t have to be a policy expert; you just have to be passionate and willing to share your story. And the more of us who understand the importance of advocacy, the stronger our industry’s future becomes.”

APRO Legislative Fellowship applications are open through December 31, 2025 – just click here: https://www.rtohq.org/legislative-conference/fellowship-program.