Fellows in Focus: Allye Traficante 

Allye Traficante, Regional Manager for Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center. 

The APRO Legislative Fellows program celebrated its second class at this year’s Legislative Conference, where 14 event newcomers – sponsored by state rental dealer associations and Ashley Furniture Industries, Benefit Marketing Solutions, Rivero, Gordimer & Company P.A., and Slumba, LLC – were mentored by industry veterans to become advocates for rent-to-own. 

Allye Traficante, Regional Manager for Impact RTO Holdings dba Rent-A-Center (RAC), was among this year’s committed class of Fellows. Traficante first came to Rent-A-Center as a customer – a perspective that she shared with Congressional members and their staffs. 

“I was a single mother with no money and no credit, just trying to provide for my family,” Traficante says. “RAC took a chance on me – giving me access to the products I needed, and eventually, offering me a job that has turned into a career that has completely changed my life.” 

Traficante decided to attend the Legislative Conference because she wanted to better understand why the rent-to-own industry needs advocacy, and the role she might play in safeguarding her livelihood and the business that has given her so much. 

“Over time, my curiosity about all that turned into passion,” says Traficante. “RTO isn’t about just products; it’s really about people. We provide individuals and families with opportunities when others have refused them. My journey has evolved from working in the business to becoming a voice for it – leading teams, developing people, and now standing up for this industry that changed my life.” 

While Traficante knew she would be joining a team of colleagues to talk with legislators during the conference, she didn’t know what the meetings would be like – and found the discussions extremely illuminating. 

“I went to learn why it’s so important to tell our story, and what I really learned was how unexpectedly impactful the conversations are,” she says. “Sitting down with elected officials and their staffers, and realizing how little they knew about what we do was eye-opening. It was amazing to see how something I live and breathe every day can truly change perceptions.” 

For Traficante, those talks were her favorite part of LegCon – especially when they were with representatives of her territory. Relating the story of her industry and her own personal experience, and seeing it click with Congressional leaders from her community, proved to be profound. 

Traficante (C) with her fellow Impact RTO colleagues, Store Manager Vanessa Green (L) and President Paul Metivier (R).
Traficante (3rd from L) with the Georgia team at the 2025 Legislative Conference.
Allye Traficante (4th from L, peeking over a shoulder) with her 2025 class of APRO Legislative Fellows, after a day on the Hill. 

“Facts and figures matter, but it’s our stories that truly connect,” says Traficante. “Especially as I told my story, it was clear how sharing our own experiences resonates far better than numbers can. Our voices are so incredibly powerful when we explain what rent-to-own really means for customers and communities. Those personal stories really make lawmakers pause, listen, and truly understand the heart of what we do. It reaffirmed how essential it is that we continue to speak up for our industry and share the real stories behind RTO.” 

Traficante thoroughly enjoyed her experience as a Legislative Fellow, and encourages her rent-to-own colleagues who haven’t attended APRO’s Legislative Conference to give it a try. 

“Participating in the Legislative Conference is one of the most rewarding experiences you’ll ever have,” she concludes. “You’ll become not only more informed, but also more inspired to protect what we stand for. You don’t have to be a policy expert; you just have to be passionate and willing to share your story. And the more of us who understand the importance of advocacy, the stronger our industry’s future becomes.” 

APRO Legislative Fellowship applications are open through December 31, 2025 – just click here: https://www.rtohq.org/legislative-conference/fellowship-program. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 