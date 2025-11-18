Boys & Girls Clubs Honors Aaron’s for 10 Years of Giving 

Aaron’s leadership proudly receives recognition for its contributions to BGCA: (L to R) Aaron’s EVP & CLO Rachel George, BGCA Senior VP of Government Relations Missy Dugan, Aaron’s CEO Cory Miller, and BGCA EVP & COO Lorraine Orr.

Aaron’s, LLC was recently honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) for a decade of partnership through the company’s Teen Center Refresh program.

Since 2015, Aaron’s has given more than $13.7 million to BGCA in cash and in-kind contributions, helping modernize the organization’s teen-specific spaces into engaging areas where teens can connect, learn, and grow in a safe and comfortable environment. To date, the company has refreshed 68 teen centers nationwide, all in communities served by Aaron’s stores.

“Over the past ten years, Aaron’s and the Boys & Girls Clubs have collaborated to create beautiful spaces where teens can gather and be supported by mentors who care about them,” said Rachel George, Aaron’s Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer. “We look forward to continuing to find new ways to support our communities, customers, and team members across the country.”

BGCA officials visited Aaron’s corporate offices to give company leaders an award to recognize Aaron’s continuing commitment to BGCA and its members. Company CEO Cory Miller then presented the organization’s team with a ceremonial check for $420k, representing Aaron’s investment in the partnership through 2027 – including refreshes of six more teen centers.

Aaron’s and Boys & Girls Clubs team members gather to celebrate a decade of partnership together. BGCA EVP & COO Lorraine Orr expresses gratitude to Aaron’s for more than $13.7 million of investment in the organization since 2015.

“This partnership is the largest community investment initiative within our Aaron’s Gives program,” Miller said. “It has made an incredible impact and will continue to do so for years to come. We truly value this partnership because it strengthens the communities where we work every day and connects our team members in stores with the customers we serve.”

Aaron’s is also pursuing new opportunities to connect with BGCA kids. This year, local clubs in Miami, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, hosted exclusive meet-n-greet events with NASCAR driver Zane Smith, who drives the Aaron’s No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports.

“We’re extremely grateful for Aaron’s’ dedication to helping us reimagine our teen spaces and encourage our youth,” said Lorraine Orr, BGCA Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer. “Together, we’re providing young people with safe, inspiring environments that help them realize the great future ahead of them.”