Boys & Girls Clubs Honors Aaron’s for 10 Years of Giving 

Aaron’s leadership proudly receives recognition for its contributions to BGCA: (L to R) Aaron’s EVP & CLO Rachel George, BGCA Senior VP of Government Relations Missy Dugan, Aaron’s CEO Cory Miller, and BGCA EVP & COO Lorraine Orr.

Aaron’s, LLC was recently honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) for a decade of partnership through the company’s Teen Center Refresh program. 

Since 2015, Aaron’s has given more than $13.7 million to BGCA in cash and in-kind contributions, helping modernize the organization’s teen-specific spaces into engaging areas where teens can connect, learn, and grow in a safe and comfortable environment. To date, the company has refreshed 68 teen centers nationwide, all in communities served by Aaron’s stores. 

“Over the past ten years, Aaron’s and the Boys & Girls Clubs have collaborated to create beautiful spaces where teens can gather and be supported by mentors who care about them,” said Rachel George, Aaron’s Executive Vice President & Chief Legal Officer. “We look forward to continuing to find new ways to support our communities, customers, and team members across the country.” 

BGCA officials visited Aaron’s corporate offices to give company leaders an award to recognize Aaron’s continuing commitment to BGCA and its members. Company CEO Cory Miller then presented the organization’s team with a ceremonial check for $420k, representing Aaron’s investment in the partnership through 2027 – including refreshes of six more teen centers. 

Aaron’s and Boys & Girls Clubs team members gather to celebrate a decade of partnership together. 
BGCA EVP & COO Lorraine Orr expresses gratitude to Aaron’s for more than $13.7 million of investment in the organization since 2015.

“This partnership is the largest community investment initiative within our Aaron’s Gives program,” Miller said. “It has made an incredible impact and will continue to do so for years to come. We truly value this partnership because it strengthens the communities where we work every day and connects our team members in stores with the customers we serve.” 

Aaron’s is also pursuing new opportunities to connect with BGCA kids. This year, local clubs in Miami, Florida, and Phoenix, Arizona, hosted exclusive meet-n-greet events with NASCAR driver Zane Smith, who drives the Aaron’s No. 38 car for Front Row Motorsports. 

“We’re extremely grateful for Aaron’s’ dedication to helping us reimagine our teen spaces and encourage our youth,” said Lorraine Orr, BGCA Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer. “Together, we’re providing young people with safe, inspiring environments that help them realize the great future ahead of them.” 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 