APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) Sets Sights on an Energetic 2026  

Bill French during the convention center tour that preceded the VAC meeting.

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)’s Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) gathered early on September 23, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida, ready to tackle a robust agenda filled with strategy, creativity, and collaboration. The morning buzzed with energy — and a few good-natured debates among passionate industry leaders.

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman and Vice President Jen Troke opened the meeting by welcoming members and sharing several exciting updates, including:

APRO is launching an online community in 2026 to facilitate communication among members, and the VAC will have its very own space for future collaboration.

LegCon 2026 has been scheduled for April 15-17, and VAC members will convene again in D.C. to share progress.

RTO World 2026 planning has already begun, and plans are underway for a silent auction to support APRO’s educational scholarships.

APRO’s newly elected Board President Dan Fisher encouraged members to explore new ways to connect dealers and vendors. He shared his enthusiasm for the committee’s work and its potential impact on 2026 industry events, including TRIB Group’s Meeting of the Minds and RTO World.

Building on that inspiration, the Committee reviewed an ambitious list of potential deliverables for 2026 before dividing into three subcommittees to refine ideas and set priorities for the months ahead.

One group, the Membership Subcommittee, includes Adam Ball of Esquire Advertising, Bill French of O’Rourke Sales Company, Brian Rosen of Nektova, and Howard Topping of Slumba. The team explored creative ways to boost vendor visibility and dealer engagement – from vendor education sessions at major events and enhanced product marketing opportunities at trade shows to deeper collaboration with service providers and promotional videos that spotlight vendor products.

Donna DiTrani and Michael Strong enjoy the convention center tour ahead of the VAC meeting.

Meanwhile, the Engagement and Education Subcommittee – made up of Monica Bean of RTO Reinsurance Concepts, Andrew Hajduk of Vox-Pop-Uli, James MacAlpine of Benefit Marketing Solutions, and Paula Steppe of GE Appliances, a Haier Company – focused on fostering education and meaningful connections. The group considered creating a vendor education track featuring vendor-led debriefs at RTO World 2026, offering lively giveaways to keep the tradeshow energized, and continuing the Ambassador Program to welcome new vendors to the RTO industry.

Rounding out the subcommittees, the Advocacy and State Rental Dealer Association team – including Donna DiTrani of High Touch, Michael Helton of Rivero, Gordimer, and Company, Mike Kays of Ashley Furniture Industries, and Jimmy Taylor of Southerland – explored how vendors can continue supporting the industry through vendor data on state-level economic impact, including tariffs, tax regulations, and inventory trends. The group also discussed the potential of hosting regional RDA meetings at vendor facilities, combining professional development with practical business engagement.

Each subcommittee will continue meeting through year’s end, with plans to share deliverables at the 2026 Legislative Conference next spring. The energy from this fall’s gathering made one thing clear – the VAC is laser-focused on building a smarter, more connected RTO community in 2026 and beyond.