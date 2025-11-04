Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
APRO’s Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) Sets Sights on an Energetic 2026  

Bill French during the convention center tour that preceded the VAC meeting. 

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)’s Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) gathered early on September 23, 2025, in West Palm Beach, Florida, ready to tackle a robust agenda filled with strategy, creativity, and collaboration. The morning buzzed with energy — and a few good-natured debates among passionate industry leaders. 

APRO CEO Charles Smitherman and Vice President Jen Troke opened the meeting by welcoming members and sharing several exciting updates, including: 

  • APRO is launching an online community in 2026 to facilitate communication among members, and the VAC will have its very own space for future collaboration. 
  • LegCon 2026 has been scheduled for April 15-17, and VAC members will convene again in D.C. to share progress.  
  • RTO World 2026 planning has already begun, and plans are underway for a silent auction to support APRO’s educational scholarships. 

APRO’s newly elected Board President Dan Fisher encouraged members to explore new ways to connect dealers and vendors. He shared his enthusiasm for the committee’s work and its potential impact on 2026 industry events, including TRIB Group’s Meeting of the Minds and RTO World 

Building on that inspiration, the Committee reviewed an ambitious list of potential deliverables for 2026 before dividing into three subcommittees to refine ideas and set priorities for the months ahead. 

One group, the Membership Subcommittee, includes Adam Ball of Esquire Advertising, Bill French of O’Rourke Sales Company, Brian Rosen of Nektova, and Howard Topping of Slumba. The team explored creative ways to boost vendor visibility and dealer engagement – from vendor education sessions at major events and enhanced product marketing opportunities at trade shows to deeper collaboration with service providers and promotional videos that spotlight vendor products. 

Donna DiTrani and Michael Strong enjoy the convention center tour ahead of the VAC meeting. 

Meanwhile, the Engagement and Education Subcommittee – made up of Monica Bean of RTO Reinsurance Concepts, Andrew Hajduk of Vox-Pop-Uli, James MacAlpine of Benefit Marketing Solutions, and Paula Steppe of GE Appliances, a Haier Company – focused on fostering education and meaningful connections. The group considered creating a vendor education track featuring vendor-led debriefs at RTO World 2026, offering lively giveaways to keep the tradeshow energized, and continuing the Ambassador Program to welcome new vendors to the RTO industry. 

Rounding out the subcommittees, the Advocacy and State Rental Dealer Association team – including Donna DiTrani of High Touch, Michael Helton of Rivero, Gordimer, and Company, Mike Kays of Ashley Furniture Industries, and Jimmy Taylor of Southerland – explored how vendors can continue supporting the industry through vendor data on state-level economic impact, including tariffs, tax regulations, and inventory trends. The group also discussed the potential of hosting regional RDA meetings at vendor facilities, combining professional development with practical business engagement. 

Each subcommittee will continue meeting through year’s end, with plans to share deliverables at the 2026 Legislative Conference next spring. The energy from this fall’s gathering made one thing clear – the VAC is laser-focused on building a smarter, more connected RTO community in 2026 and beyond. 

Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 