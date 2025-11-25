Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
E-Bike Rentals: Exciting Opportunity, New Responsibilities  –  APRO Releases Recommended Waiver for Members  

E-Bike Rentals: Rental Liability Waiver and Release of Claims

Electric bicycles – or E-Bikes – are rolling into communities across the country, offering a fun, sustainable, and increasingly popular way to get around. As consumer demand grows, many rent-to-own (RTO) dealers are exploring ways to include E-Bikes in their product offerings. Yet, as with any emerging product category, this new opportunity brings new responsibilities.  

E-Bikes present unique risks that differ from traditional rental merchandise. They are motor-assisted vehicles that share the road with cars, pedestrians, and other cyclists, which can increase the likelihood of accidents or property damage. In addition, questions of who is operating the bike, what age restrictions apply, and whether the dealer’s insurance covers E-Bike use can quickly complicate things.  

To help members navigate these issues, APRO has created a new E-Bike Rental Liability Waiver and Release of Claims, a practical resource designed specifically for RTO businesses. This waiver provides dealers with a clear, professional framework for communicating the responsibilities and risks associated with E-Bike rentals – protecting both the dealer and the customer.  

The waiver makes several key points clear:  

  • Assumption of Risk: Customers acknowledge that operating an E-Bike involves inherent risks.  
  • Authorized Use: The renter is the sole authorized user of the bike and is responsible for any use by others.  
  • No Minors: The E-Bike may only be operated by individuals 18 years of age or older.  
  • Indemnification: If a renter allows another person to use the bike – particularly a minor – the renter accepts full liability for any resulting injury, damage, or claim.  

These provisions address recent real-world issues faced by some dealers, including cases where a customer allowed someone else to ride a rented E-Bike, resulting in an injury. By setting clear terms upfront, dealers reduce confusion, clarify expectations, and demonstrate professionalism in how they manage emerging product lines.  

The waiver is accompanied by a member resource explaining its purpose, offering tips for implementation, and including an important reminder: the document is a template, not legal advice. Because laws and insurance requirements vary by state, APRO encourages members to review the waiver with their attorney or reach out to the APRO Legal Hotline for specific guidance before using it.  

Additionally, APRO strongly recommends that dealers review their insurance coverage before introducing E-Bikes. Every policy differs, and confirming that E-Bike rentals and related claims are covered helps prevent costly surprises later.  

Together, the waiver and its guidance sheet give members a strong starting point – something better than drafting from scratch – to adopt safe, transparent E-Bike rental practices. This proactive approach not only protects dealers but also reflects the professionalism and care that continues to define the rent-to-own industry.  

Members can download the E-Bike Rental Liability Waiver and Release of Claims, along with the Member Resource, from the APRO Business Resource Hub.  

