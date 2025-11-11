Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

APRO-fessional: Cody Karst 

Cody Karst, General Manager of the Topeka, Kansas, location of Best Tire Concepts, LLC dba RNR Tire Express. 

Cody Karst, General Manager of the Topeka, Kansas, Best Tire Concepts, LLC dba RNR Tire Express store, has been in the rent-to-own (RTO) industry for only a year – but what a year it’s been! Under Karst’s leadership, the location has grown its customer base by more than 30 percent, has hit a milestone of over 700 customers, and has sustained profitability enough to add three full-time positions within the store. 

“Cody has done a fantastic job learning the RTO business, leading a great team, and growing revenues and profits,” says Owner Terah Vail Munstermann. “We’re thrilled to have him as a leader at our company!” 

Prior to joining Best Tire Concepts, Karst spent five years as a Store Manager for Sleep Number in Minnesota. He says that during his tenure there, he learned some key lessons from people who shared his people-focused, behavior-based leadership approach. 

“I learned the fastest way to increase your sales is to examine the customer experience your team is providing,” Karst says. “Your main goal should be generating referrals, because they cost nothing and mean everything. Also, all metrics are directly correlated to the investment in and buy-in within the store. The output of your location is directly related to the input and the impact you make daily with your team.” 

Not surprisingly, Karst spends much of his time encouraging his sales team to maximize customer interactions, developing a fierce but fair account program, and ensuring that safety and wait-time standards are upheld for customers. Day-to-day, he enjoys the vast variety of rent-to-own. 

Cody Karst and his son, Isaac, following one of Isaac’s football practices.
Cody Karst and his youngest child, Josiah, show off their Minnesota Vikings spirit during a night practice. 
 
Cody Karst shares a silly selfie with ride-alongs Josiah and daughter Everly.

“I greatly appreciate how fast-paced the environment is and how you never have the same day twice,” says Karst. “The pace of RTO is electric, and having to juggle multiple departments within one business has helped me improve my delegation and multitasking skills, and helped me empower my people to make decisions that serve our business well.” 

Cody Karst lookin’ good as he models a new RNR cap. 
 

While he’s justifiably proud of his store’s tremendous growth over the past year, Karst says he’s proudest of the team he has helped build. 

“Six of our eight team members came to us with no prior experience in tires and wheels, and they’ve been the pillars of our growth,” he says. “It’s a privilege to show up to work every day with people who have incredible pride and take ownership in what they do. My folks are open-minded, coachable, and consider accountability an opportunity for growth.” 

Karst also loves rent-to-own’s close customer connections, especially being able to help his fellow community members get the tires they need and the wheels they want. 

“We’ve had a few customers in tears in the showroom because we put four brand-new tires on their vehicle for as low as $5 down, and will help them with regular maintenance,” says Karst. “I love the excitement people have when their vehicle comes out of the shop with four new tires or the custom wheels they’ve been dreaming of for years.” 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 