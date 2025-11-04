APRO Board Enjoys Sneak Peek of RTO World 2026 at Fall Meeting

APRO board and VAC members gather for a tour of the Palm Beach County Convention Center, future home of RTO World 2026.

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) Board of Directors convened in West Palm Beach, Florida, the site of RTO World 2026, for its fall board meeting. The two-day meeting included time to focus on strategic planning, take action on old and new business, and of course, socialize.

The Executive Committee met mid-morning to prepare for the full board session, then welcomed all board members for a working lunch. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman kicked off the board meeting with a State of the Association report and update on progress under APRO’s 2025-27 Strategic Plan. The session included a celebration of APRO’s 45th anniversary – complete with cupcakes topped in signature APRO-blue frosting – honoring the association’s achievements over the past year.

Board President Dan Fisher led a trust-building exercise that invited members to share personal stories and formative experiences that helped shape who they are today. Following the activity, board members divided into breakout groups to assess progress on strategic plan goals, identify priorities, and outline new initiatives for the year ahead before reconvening to share their insights with the full board.

APRO board members review the space for next year’s RTO World. Andrew Hajduk (L) and Jerry Marshall (R) take in the beauty of the Palm Beach Convention Center. The board and VAC explore the Palm Beach County Convention Center’s 350,000-sq-ft venue.

After adjourning, the board joined the Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) for a walk-through of the Palm Beach County Convention Center, which is conveniently connected to the Hilton West Palm Beach, the site of the board meeting. Members toured the spaces slated for registration, exhibits, and general sessions during RTO World 2026. That evening, the group crossed the street to enjoy dinner at the rooftop restaurant at RH West Palm, an innovative concept of Restoration Hardware featuring home furnishings throughout four levels.

Connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the Hilton West Palm Beach will serve as a home base for RTO World 2026 attendees. Sunlight fills the elegant Hilton West Palm Beach lobby – a tropical oasis for RTO World 2026 attendees. The Palm Beach County Convention Center stands ready to welcome the RTO community for RTO World 2026.

The following morning, the VAC and Government Relations Committee met before the board reconvened to conclude its agenda. During the final session, the board received an update on APRO’s AI Optimization (GEO) project, heard a report from VAC Vice Chairman Bill French, reviewed old and new business, and adopted the budget for the coming fiscal year.

“Our association is privileged to have such a committed and talented group of leaders representing the full range of our membership,” Smitherman noted. “This year’s meeting was especially rewarding as we reflected on the progress toward the lofty goals established in last year’s strategic planning. It was reinvigorating to look ahead to an exciting and impactful year – continuing to pursue our mission and bring our vision to life for this great industry.”