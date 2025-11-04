Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO)
JOIN APRO
JOIN APRO

APRO Board Enjoys Sneak Peek of RTO World 2026 at Fall Meeting

APRO board and VAC members gather for a tour of the Palm Beach County Convention Center, future home of RTO World 2026. 

The Association of Progressive Rental Organizations (APRO) Board of Directors convened in West Palm Beach, Florida, the site of RTO World 2026, for its fall board meeting. The two-day meeting included time to focus on strategic planning, take action on old and new business, and of course, socialize. 

The Executive Committee met mid-morning to prepare for the full board session, then welcomed all board members for a working lunch. APRO CEO Charles Smitherman kicked off the board meeting with a State of the Association report and update on progress under APRO’s 2025-27 Strategic Plan. The session included a celebration of APRO’s 45th anniversary – complete with cupcakes topped in signature APRO-blue frosting – honoring the association’s achievements over the past year. 

Board President Dan Fisher led a trust-building exercise that invited members to share personal stories and formative experiences that helped shape who they are today. Following the activity, board members divided into breakout groups to assess progress on strategic plan goals, identify priorities, and outline new initiatives for the year ahead before reconvening to share their insights with the full board. 

APRO board members review the space for next year’s RTO World. 
Andrew Hajduk (L) and Jerry Marshall (R) take in the beauty of the Palm Beach Convention Center. 
The board and VAC explore the Palm Beach County Convention Center’s 350,000-sq-ft venue. 

After adjourning, the board joined the Vendor Advisory Committee (VAC) for a walk-through of the Palm Beach County Convention Center, which is conveniently connected to the Hilton West Palm Beach, the site of the board meeting. Members toured the spaces slated for registration, exhibits, and general sessions during RTO World 2026. That evening, the group crossed the street to enjoy dinner at the rooftop restaurant at RH West Palm, an innovative concept of Restoration Hardware featuring home furnishings throughout four levels. 

Connected to the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the Hilton West Palm Beach will serve as a home base for RTO World 2026 attendees. 
Sunlight fills the elegant Hilton West Palm Beach lobby – a tropical oasis for RTO World 2026 attendees. 
The Palm Beach County Convention Center stands ready to welcome the RTO community for RTO World 2026. 

The following morning, the VAC and Government Relations Committee met before the board reconvened to conclude its agenda. During the final session, the board received an update on APRO’s AI Optimization (GEO) project, heard a report from VAC Vice Chairman Bill French, reviewed old and new business, and adopted the budget for the coming fiscal year. 

“Our association is privileged to have such a committed and talented group of leaders representing the full range of our membership,” Smitherman noted. “This year’s meeting was especially rewarding as we reflected on the progress toward the lofty goals established in last year’s strategic planning. It was reinvigorating to look ahead to an exciting and impactful year – continuing to pursue our mission and bring our vision to life for this great industry.” 

Upcoming Events

View Calendar


Mike Lewis

Central Properties dba Premier Rental-Purchase

Mike Lewis is a Premier Rental Purchase franchisee with multiple stores and currently serves as Vice President of Operations. With 33 years of experience in the rent-to-own industry, he has spent the past 20 years working closely with franchisee owners and previously spent 12 years in Corporate RTO, gaining a strong foundation in the business.

For the past five years, Mike has been sharing his knowledge by teaching managers and franchisees at the company’s Training Center.

Outside of work, he enjoys time with his family, kids, and grandkids, and appreciates the simple things in life – especially riding his Harley Davidson with the sun on his face. If you know, you know!

Lauren Talicska

Arona Corporation dba Arona Home Essentials

Lauren Talicska is an experienced multi-channel marketing specialist and the Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Arona Home Essentials. She has found her home in the RTO community, supporting stores in branding, growth, and increasing traffic.

You may recognize Lauren as a former RTO vendor, including her time as a partner for Nationwide RentDirect, or her previous participation in the APRO Vendor Advisory Committee. Lauren calls Columbus, Ohio, home and spends her workday crafting and executing marketing promotions from inception to realization, all while supporting the branding and social media needs of all the Arona stores in 12 states (plus Puerto Rico!).

Charles Smitherman

APRO

Charles Smitherman, JD, PhD, CAE, became CEO of APRO in 2023, bringing years of legal and executive experience in the rent-to-own industry. 

Prior to joining the association, Charles served as COO, General Counsel, and Vice President of PTS Financial Services, where he played an active role in the rent-to-own industry by representing his company through PTS’s club program offering with APRO member dealers. Charles is an attorney with two decades of experience across a wide variety of areas, including RTO, consumer financial services, antitrust, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, franchise law, and privacy law. Following law school at the University of Georgia, Charles earned a Master of Legal Studies and PhD in Law from the University of Oxford in England.

Charles is credentialed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with the American Society of Association Executives, a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) with the International Franchise Association, and a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals. As APRO’s sixth CEO in its 45-year history, he brings a collaborative, member-focused approach to association leadership, emphasizing transparency, advocacy, and value creation. Outside of work, Charles is an active ultra runner and open water swimmer.

Mike Kays

Ashley Furniture Industries

As VP of Rental Sales for Ashley Furniture Industries, Mike thrives on building relationships with our RTO industry veterans, and helping businesses grow through new product, new marketing, and new supply chain options.

Mike works to leverage a wide breadth of relationships and influence, intimate knowledge of market trends, and unique knowledge of what RTO dealers need from a supplier to be successful.

The saying goes that a high tide raises all boats, and our goal is to leverage the world’s largest furniture manufacturer to drive the continued growth of the RTO industry and all the suppliers.

Mike Tissot

Countryside Rentals Inc., dba Rent-2-Own

Mike grew up in the rent-to-own industry under the guidance of his father, former APRO President and RTO legend Darrell Tissot. For nearly 25 years, Mike’s innovative leadership has helped expand the family business to more than 40 stores across Ohio and Kentucky while also shaping the industry as a whole.

He has served as President of the Ohio Rental Dealers Association, an APRO board member and Treasurer, and President and Treasurer of the TRIB Group. His contributions have earned him the APRO President’s Award of Excellence and the title of APRO Rental Dealer of the Year.

Outside of RTO, Mike enjoys time at the lake house or in Orange Beach, Alabama, with his girlfriend, Angela Strong McCool. A passionate Cincinnati Reds fan, he rarely misses a game, whether watching or listening alongside his parents. He also takes every opportunity to visit Arizona, where his daughter is currently attending Arizona State University. 